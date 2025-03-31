Sony announces Venice Extension System Mini

Sony has added to its CineAlta line up with the Venice Extension System Mini (CBK-3621XS) for the Venice 2.

The new system comes equipped with the Venice 2 8K sensor that is 70 per cent smaller than the existing Venice Extension System 2. It has a footprint the size of an average smartphone, making it suited to handheld shots and action.

“I love the size of the Venice Extension System Mini,” says DOP Claudio Miranda, who was one of the first people in the world to use the system.

“I love that you can put it anywhere, like a Formula One race car when you’re racing. You have the full resolution of a real cinema camera. It’s nice to have that flexibility without compromising image quality.”

The Extension System Mini features a custom drop-in ND cartridge system with nine glass Neutral Density (ND) filters ranging from 0.3 – 2.4 and a clear ND specially developed to perfectly match the Sony Venice 2 systems.

It also offers design improvements for easy mounting and rigging. For example, the connection cable between the Venice Extension System Mini and the Venice2 camera body features a thinner, flexible cable that can be detached when rigging. It also features mounting points to attach accessories easily.

Multiple units of the new Venice Extension System Mini can be used side by side for Stereoscopic imaging that recreates the way the human eye sees with a 64mm inter-axial distance which matches the distance between eyes (average human interpupillary distance). The Venice Extension System Mini can also be used to create VR content and VFX plates in arrays.

“Through the Cinema Line, Sony is committed to continue to expand a line of powerful creative tools designed to capture emotion in every frame and unleash the true power of visual storytelling from every corner of content creation,” says Sony Electronics president of imaging products and solutions Americas Theresa Alesso, President of Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics.

The Venice Extension System Mini (CBK-3621XS) will be showcased at NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show 2025 in Las Vegas. opening April 6, 2025.

The system will be available in Australia from October and priced at $44,000 RRP.