Sony Electronics launches two new 4K handheld professional camcorders

Sony Electronics is set to release two new 4K handheld camcorders – the NXCAM™ HXR-NX800, and XDCAM™ PXW-Z200 with SDI and MXF wrapper.

The cameras come with a BIONZ XR™ image processing engine and a specialised AI-processing unit for highly accurate, real-time recognition, tracking, and framing of subjects. Further, the HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200’s 1.0-inch-type Exmor RS™ CMOS stacked sensor provides high sensitivity and low-noise capability.

An Electronic Variable ND Filter enables users to toggle seamlessly between 1/4 to 1/128 density.

They also have the option to enable auto-ND, which allows the camera to maintain an optimised exposure without the user having to adjust settings. The devices include two rings for focus and zoom and two dials for IRIS/ND Variable are located side-by-side. Twelve assignable buttons provide further customisation.

The two new cameras are equipped with Sony’s G Lens™, featuring a newly designed optical 20x power zoom that covers 24mm wide-angle to 480mm telephoto and a maximum aperture of F2.8-F4.5. The models can achieve 30x (4K) and 40x (HD) zoom with no noise using Sony’s Clear Image Zoom technology.

Active mode combines electronic correction with optical image stabilisation to provide smoother imagery on the go.

As part of the design, the cameras incorporate a foldable viewfinder, a removable microphone holder, and a foldable 3.5-inch LCD monitor that allows users to check images and focus in bright environments. The new models are compact and can be folded up for further ease of storage and portability.

The HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200 provide integration with Sony’s camera portfolio. Presets such as S-Cinetone™, ITU709, 709tone, HLG Live, HLG Mild, and HLG Natural can be easily adjusted to colour match the footage captured on Sony’s other broadcast, Cinema Line, and AlphaTM cameras.

The new cameras also support a wide variety of recording formats including XAVC HS, XAVC S, XAVC SI, and XAVC HS Proxy (up to 16 Mbps).

Sony Electronics vice president for Imaging Solutions, Yang Cheng, said the HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200 built upon the company’s “rich legacy and expertise in broadcast and production” while marrying it with the latest transformative technology trends including AI and all-in-one streaming.

“As we continue to strengthen our portfolio, we’re pleased to combine some of our most sought-after and beneficial features into a handheld form factor to accommodate professionals at all levels with the options and capabilities to make their work more impactful, visually appealing, and efficient.”

The HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200 are expected to be available September 2024.