Sony eyes broad appeal for Philippou brothers’ ‘Bring Her Back’: ‘These two guys are it – there’s no doubt about it’

PREMIUM CONTENT
Subscribe to continue reading.
Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial.
A scene of a boy chewing on a kitchen knife certainly won’t be for everyone. Yet Sony expects Danny and Michael Philippou’s Bring Her Back to connect beyond the “bolted-on” horror fan or the A24 cinephile in Australia, given its emotional depth and the growing international reputation of its Adelaide directors.
While A24 is handling the release of Danny and Michael Philippou Bring Her Back in the US, Sony Pictures