Sony eyes broad appeal for Philippou brothers’ ‘Bring Her Back’: ‘These two guys are it – there’s no doubt about it’

(L-R): Sally Hawkins and Jonah Wren-Phillips in 'Bring Her Back'.

A scene of a boy chewing on a kitchen knife certainly won’t be for everyone. Yet Sony expects Danny and Michael Philippou’s Bring Her Back to connect beyond the “bolted-on” horror fan or the A24 cinephile in Australia, given its emotional depth and the growing international reputation of its Adelaide directors.

While A24 is handling the release of Danny and Michael Philippou Bring Her Back in the US, Sony Pictures

