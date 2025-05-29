Sony eyes broad appeal for Philippou brothers’ ‘Bring Her Back’: ‘These two guys are it – there’s no doubt about it’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

A scene of a boy chewing on a kitchen knife certainly won’t be for everyone. Yet Sony expects Danny and Michael Philippou’s Bring Her Back to connect beyond the “bolted-on” horror fan or the A24 cinephile in Australia, given its emotional depth and the growing international reputation of its Adelaide directors.