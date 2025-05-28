Sony introduces FX2 compact camera

Sony has expanded its Cinema Line family with the FX2 (model ILME-FX2), with a full frame 33.0 effective megapixel back-illuminated Exmor R™ sensor and up to 15+ stops of wide latitude using S-Log3.

The camera is equipped with Dual Base ISO for S-Log 3 of 800 and 4000, enabling optimal image quality across varied lighting conditions. The FX2 ISO sensitivity for video can be expanded up to 102400, making it ideal for low-light environments. The camera also supports multiple recording formats for flexible post-production workflows and records in 4:2:2 10-bit All-Intra and supports formats like XAVC S-I DCI 4K at 24.00p.

“The FX2 was created based on user feedback and is engineered with unique features to support filmmaking, a new eyepiece and improved usability for versatile production needs. The FX2 is intended to continue the Cinema Line’s goal of preserving authentic emotion in every shot and empower creators across all areas of content production,” says Sony Australia and New Zealand head of digital imaging Jun Yoon.

The FX2 has extended shooting capability, with up to 13 hours of continuous recording in 4K 60p due to an internal cooling fan and effective heat dissipation structure. The FX2 also offers variable frame rate settings, allowing up to 60 fps in 4K (for a maximum 2.5x slow-motion effect) and up to 120 fps in Full HD (for up to 5x slow motion). It supports Log shooting in Cine EI, Cine EI Quick, and Flexible ISO modes. To further the cinematic expression of the camera, creatives can import up to 16 user LUTs for on-camera preview for video.

Filmmakers can create in-camera cinematic looks with S-Cinetone™ set as the default, along with a range of Picture Profile and Creative Look presets. A desqueeze display function is available, supporting both 1.3x and 2.0x anamorphic lenses for accurate framing.

The FX2 features the same compact, flat-top design as Sony’s Cinema Line FX3 and FX30 cameras. Built-in mounting points (UNC 1/4-20 x3) support a cageless configuration and ability to mount on a tripod, offering greater flexibility for rigging.

A top handle (model XLR-H1) enhances mobility and control, especially during handheld or dynamic shooting. Its lightweight, portable build—measuring 129.7 x 77.8 x 103.7 mm (W × H × D) and weighing around 679 grams.

The FX2’s new Real-time Recognition AF delivers fast and reliable performance, with improved accuracy for human subjects, although its intelligent subject recognition extends to animals, birds, vehicles, and insects, with an Auto mode available.

The camera also includes tools like focus breathing compensation, AF Assist, and customisable autofocus transition speed and sensitivity, giving creators the flexibility to fine-tune focus for expressive, cinematic imagery.

New for Sony’s Cinema Line is Active Mode and Dynamic active Mode. Both modes are designed to ensure smooth and steady handheld shooting.

The FX2 Auto Framing feature automatically crops and tracks a subject to keep them in a prominent position when the camera is mounted on a tripod. The Framing Stabiliser function automatically keeps the subject in the same position within the frame, which can be useful when the camera operator is moving alongside the subject.

From a still image perspective, the camera features an additional log shooting option with a newly added ‘Log shooting’ menu. This feature allows creators to shoot high-resolution 33MP stills, optimised for colour grading in post-production. The FX2 also offers smooth operation with a MOVIE/STILL mode lever, allowing for a quick switchover between still and movie shooting.

Depending on the selected mode, the displayed menu items will automatically adjust. Additionally, mode selection is made easy with a long press of the Fn button, which recalls and changes the shooting mode.

For enhanced immersion while the user is shooting, the camera features a new high-resolution 3.68-million-dot tiltable EVF, which comes with a viewing angle optimised for video production and comes bundled with a deep eye piece. It also includes a vari-angle 3.0-type touchscreen LCD for easy framing from any position.

The controls are intuitively placed on the top panel and around the grip, with tally lamps for recording indication. A customisable “BIG6” (home) screen displays frequently used parameters such as FPS, ISO, shutter speed (angle/speed), Look presets, white balance, iris or ND filter status.

In response for the growing amount of content shot in vertical 16:9 for social media platform purposes, the FX2 also has vertical information displayed while shooting. Additionally, the handle-included model (ILME-FX2) comes with two XLR/TRS terminals and 3.5 mm stereo (mic) mini jack enabling professional 4-channel, 24-bit digital audio input.

The camera offers extensive expandability and connectivity options, including an HDMI Type-A terminal capable of outputting up to 4K 60p 4:2:2 10-bit video and 16-bit RAW for high-end recording and monitoring. For data transfer and remote control, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) as well as wired LAN via a compatible adapter. Additionally, the USB Type-C®︎ port enables SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps data transfers and supports USB Power Delivery (PD), while built-in USB and network streaming support enables live broadcasting and remote production workflows.

The camera system incorporates comprehensive accessibility options including a Screen Reader function and Display Magnification to support visually impaired users across an expanded range of menu items. Additional intuitive controls include:

• Real-time recognition autofocus that reduces manual adjustments

• Streamlined touch interface operations for direct menu navigation

• Tactile button design with clear differentiation

The FX2 will be available to pre-order in Australia from today with body only for $5,299 or the FX2 with top handle for $5,999. In NZ, the body only will cost $NZ5,299.95 or the FX2 with top handle for $NZ6,049.95.