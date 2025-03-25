Sony introduces Ocellus Camera Tracking System for AR/VR

Sony has launched its first camera tracking system, OCELLUS (ASR-CT1), specifically designed to facilitate augmented reality and virtual production applications in broadcast and cinema by providing marker-free camera tracking through multiple sensors.

OCELLUS is camera agnostic and can be used with both cinema and broadcast cameras.

“The growing market for virtual production and AR demands simpler, more efficient workflows. Metadata like camera position and lens values are crucial for pre- and post-production,” said Sony Electronics president of imaging products and solutions Americas, Theresa Alesso.

“Our new camera tracking system delivers valuable, real-time data, enhancing efficiency based on insights from content creators worldwide.”

OCELLUS, suited for virtual production such as In-Camera VFX and AR, sends the camera position and orientation data while the camera is shooting. The system comprises a sensor unit, a processing box, and three lens encoders, and can be used with Sony Cinema Line cameras, system cameras, and non-Sony cameras.

With the five image sensors and Sony’s Visual SLAM (Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping) technology, the system creates a reference map, enabling stable marker-free tracking both indoors and outdoors.

When using Sony cameras, metadata regarding about focus, iris and zoom values from the camera and lens can be obtained via the camera’s SDI output and transmitted in real-time to external devices via Ethernet cable. If the lens does not support metadata acquisition through the camera, lens encoders can be affixed to the camera to obtain this metadata. The acquired metadata can then be used for virtual production and AR.

The system also supports recording tracking data, camera/lens metadata, timecode and file name, which can be used for the post-production workflow.

Key Features

Compact and lightweight sensor unit with five image sensors:

Four image sensors out of five on the sensor unit are selected to use, providing stable marker-free tracking and high occlusion resistance, critical for operations

If at least one image sensor in use captures valid feature points, tracking data can be extracted

IR LEDs on both sides of each image sensor help tracking in low-light environments

Visible Light Cut Unit included for stable tracking in environments with frequent lighting changes

Sensor unit dimensions: approx. 86 mm × 60 mm × 43 mm (W × H × D) (3.39″ × 2.36″ × 1.69″), weight: approx. 250 g

Easy installation and position adjustment using the NATO rail mounting parts (included)

Connection to the processing box via a single USB Type-C® cable with a lock mechanism, powered by the processing box via same USB Type-C® cable

Processing Box:

Real-time transmission of tracking data and camera/lens metadata to CG rendering software like Unreal Engine via Ethernet cable in free-d format

Equipped with Genlock input, Timecode input, SDI input/output terminals, and lens encoder connection terminals

Supports recording tracking data and camera/lens metadata as FBX files on SDXC memory cards (UHS-II/UHS-I) synchronized with video files of main camera

OLED display for checking IP address, tracking information, lens data, and more

Lens Encoder:

Detects precise rotation angles and positions of lens focus, zoom, and iris values

Transmits detected data to the processing box via LEMO 7-pin cable

Enables metadata acquisition for lenses and cameras not supporting lens data embedding on SDI output

Includes five different types of gears for various lenses

Pricing and Availability

OCELLUS ‘ASR-CT1’ will be exhibited at the NAB (National Associations of Broadcasters) Show 2025 in Las Vegas, US, starting April 6 on the Sony booth.

The OCELLUS (ASR-CT1) will be available in Australia from October 2025 or later priced at $62,000 AUD RRP.