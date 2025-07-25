Sony launches PXW-Z300 camcorder with 4K 3-CMOS sensor

Sony has announced the PXW-Z300, a handheld XDCAM camcorder designed for a wide range of applications including news, sports, documentary, live programming and reality.

The camera features 1/2-inch 4K 3-CMOS Exmor R sensors, a BIONZ XR image processing engine, and a dedicated AI-processing unit. It comes equipped with a professional lens system, including three independent manual control rings.

The PXW-Z300 has a 17x optical zoom lens, an Electronic Variable ND filter and 4K 60p recording. AI-powered subject recognition is designed to enhance autofocus performance, and is based on face, eye, skeletal structure, and posture information. The digital extender function allows for 1.5x zoom in 4K mode and up to 4x zoom in HD mode with minimal degradation.

The camera also introduces a new articulating Flexible LCD Arm for adaptable capturing styles and a Side V-Mount that allows smartphones or data transmitters to be securely attached. Operators can adjust the viewing distance when capturing content with the camera on their shoulder, position the LCD monitor at the camera’s optical centre for stable waist-level capture, or flip it forward for self-recording.

According to Sony, the camera is designed to support various looks. In addition to S-Cinetone, ITU709, and 709tone available in Sony’s Cinema Line series, XDCAM, and HDC series, the PXW-Z300 supports HLG Live, HLG Mild, HLG Natural, and user 3D LUTs. Users can import custom 3D LUTs (.cube files) from memory cards.

The camcorder features a 3.5-inch high-brightness LCD monitor with approximately 2.76 million dots, significantly brighter than its predecessor, the PXW-Z280.

It also embeds digital signatures directly into video files, enabling content authentication using the C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) standard.

“This latest camcorder has new enhancements, including content authenticity capabilities, that will be very beneficial for those in the news and production industry, whether they’re capturing action-packed content, breaking stories, or producing educational documentaries,” said Sony Australia CCS group manager Anthony Kable.

The PXW-Z300 supports new workflows utilising 5G and cloud technologies, as well as the HEVC codec for proxy material transmission at lower resolutions. Additionally, it can transfer clips in chunk format (segmented recording) during shooting.

The camera also enables common video streaming protocols including RTMP/RTMPS and SRT, and supports cloud services such as Ci Media Cloud.

Additionally, it enables the recording of up to four channels of audio – including shotgun microphones and Sony’s UWP-series of wireless microphones – via XLR inputs and the Multi Interface shoe. Future support will provide proxy 4-channel audio recording.

The PXW-Z300 will be available in September.



