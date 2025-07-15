Sony offers free replacement of BURANO infrared cut filter

Sony has announced a newly developed infrared (IR) cut filter to improve colour reproduction when using the BURANO digital cinema camera under strong lighting conditions, including sunlight. The filter replacement will be provided at no charge.

This replacement service is open through to June 30, 2026, and will be carried out on a first come, first served basis. All BURANO owners are eligible and can schedule the filter replacement by contacting their regional Sony service centre.

BURANO units with a protrusion on the upper part of the front optical filter component (see second picture below compared to the first) already have the new IR Cut filter and no further filter replacement is required.

The position of the protrusion on the upper part of the front optical filter component.

For local ANZ support and to arrange rework contact: bptechsupport.SANZ@sony.com.