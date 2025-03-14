Sony opens submissions for 2025 Catchlight Film Festival

Sony has announced Catchlight Film Festival entries for 2025 are open to short-form filmmakers from across Australia and New Zealand.

Back for its fifth year, the Catchlight Film Festival’s mission is to celebrate and empower all filmmakers, whether amateur or established, and support the regional industry with prizes that offer winners a head start on their next projects.

The categories include Fiction, Non-Fiction, Music Video, Student Fiction and Cinema Social which is back after being incorporated for the first time in 2024.

For each category, the winners will be awarded with a suite of Sony digital imaging products, $5,000 in grant money and a unique experience that may include mentoring or professional development sessions. Exceptional cinematography will also be celebrated with four Catchlight laurel awards and the Best Sony Lens Work Laurel.

Entries for the Catchlight Film Festival 2025 are open now and close for submissions 11:59pm AEST, Monday 30th June. Entrants must be filmmakers that are using Sony systems to capture their stories. To find out more, visit the website.