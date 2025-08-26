Sony rebrands trade show as SceneScape

Sony Australia has announced the return of tradeshow SceneScape, formerly known as Scene, to be held at Sydney’s White Bay Power Station September 20-21.

Scene is the name of Sony’s community platform in Australia and New Zealand, while Scape is intended to represents the view, scenery, or moments in time captured by visual storytellers.

What to expect in 2025:

Alpha Awards Gallery

In 2025, Sony celebrates 10 Years of Alpha Awards. Explore the work of talented photographers from across Australia & New Zealand as Sony showcases the 2025 finalists, winners and grand prize winner, as well as pays tribute to past finalists and winners.

The 2025 Alpha Awards Ceremony will be held at White Bay Power Station on Friday September 19. Invite only.

Catchlight Film Festival Screening

In 2025, Sony celebrates five years of the Catchlight Film Festival. A dedicated space to watch the full range of finalist and winner films from the 2025 competition will be available.

The 2025 Catchlight Film Festival Awards Ceremony will be held at White Bay Power Station on Saturday September 20. Invite only.

The Full Digital Imaging Line-Up

Get hands on with the entire Sony Digital Imaging range and connect with Sony’s product specialists and advocates. The new look ‘Hub’ area has been designed with connection in mind. A bigger footprint allows for more gear and more opportunity to connect.

The Hub space will also be home to merchandise and product sales.

Interactive Demonstrations

Each demonstration has been designed for creativity to explode without boundaries. Sony has covered traditional and experimental so there will be something for all.

Kids With Cameras

Digital Imaging Ambassador, Craig Parry, will lead Sony’s first ever kids-focused camera workshop. Aimed at children aged 8-14, Craig will educate junior attendees on photography fundamentals in a fun and exciting way.

Live Action Film Set

In collaboration with BRAVIA, Sony will bring to life BRAVIA’s ‘Lens to Living Room’ campaign. On display and in-action will be Sony’s range of Pro Cinema Line cameras including, Venice II, Burano, FR7 and FX6. Two-time ACS Gold Tripod Award winning DoP Liam Brennan will be on set directing this demonstration.

Live Podcast Studio

Established in 2025, Sony Australia launched its first podcast, The Full Frame, – produced by 27 Project. In the Live Podcast Studio, attendees can experience what it’s like to be a podcaster and meet the team behind The Full Frame. On show will be a range of Sony’s professional audio products including C-80 Microphone, MDR-MV1 and MDR-M1 headphones.

27 Project have partnered with Sony to bring this activation to life.

Play Zone

In collaboration with PlayStation, the Play Zone offers an escape into your favourite games. Experience optimum gameplay on the latest PlayStation tech paired with a Sony BRAVIA.

Talks & Panels

Over 30 industry professionals, including Sony ambassadors and advocates will be taking the stage to inspire and educate attendees. The Main Stage program will cover photography, videography, filmmaking and content creation.

Workshops

A new addition to SceneScape 2025 is the Workshop Zone. A multi-purpose space designed to house, tutorials, demonstrations and hands-on workshops all led by more than 15 Sony advocates, ambassadors and industry professionals.