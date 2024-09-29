Sophia Banks launches Getaway Entertainment with Damiano Tucci

Director Sophia Banks has partnered with producer Damiano Tucci to launch Getaway Entertainment, a production and finance company working across film and television.

Already on the pair’s slate are Cary Fukinaga’s crime thriller Blood On Snow, starring Tom Hardy and Aaron Taylor Johnson; Paul Schraeder’s Oh Canada, starring Richard Gere Uma Thurman, and Aussie Jacob Elordi; and Julian Schabel’s historical thriller In the Hand of Dante, which features Oscar Isaac, Gerard Butler, and Jason Momoa in an ensemble cast.

It comes two years after Banks made her feature debut with Gold Coast-shot action thriller Black Site, starring Jason Clarke, Jai Courtney, and Michelle Monaghan, having previously worked on short films such as Unregistered, which screened at the Tribeca Film Festival She is attached to direct an upcoming sci-fi film with Scott Free Productions, along with thriller, Dain Conspiracy, formerly Street Rat Allie.

Her partner in the business has more than 40 producer credits to his name, including Mark Pellington’s 2017 dramedy The Last Word and Rob Reiner’s 2016 political drama LBJ, starring Woody Harrelson.

In a mission statement, Banks and Tucci said they were “committed to great storytelling”, identifying three core principles of making movies they want to watch, working with great people, and empowering filmmakers.

“[We are interested in] stories that captivate and entertain, drawing you into worlds worth exploring,” the statement read.

“Collaboration is at the heart of our process – great stories come from great people. We support bold voices and fresh perspectives; we work with filmmakers to craft unforgettable stories.”



