Sophie Hyde’s ‘Jimpa’ to open Adelaide Film Festival

This year’s Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) will open with the Australian premiere of Sophie Hyde’s multi-generational family drama Jimpa.

Set to screen at the Capri Theatre on October 15, the film picks up with Hannah (Olivia Colman) taking her nonbinary teenager, Frances (Aud Mason-Hyde), to Amsterdam to visit their gay grandfather, Jim (John Lithgow) – lovingly known as Jimpa.

But Frances’ desire to stay abroad with Jimpa for a year means Hannah is forced to reconsider her beliefs about parenting and finally confront old stories about the past.

Hyde directed, produced, and co-wrote the film, taking inspiration from the death of her father, her own queer family, and the identity of her child.

The cast includes DanielHenshall, Kate Box, Eamon Farren, Zoë Love, Romana Vrede, Erle de Lanooi, and Hans Kesting.

South Australia’s Closer Films produced alongside Mad Ones Films and Viking Film, with filming taking place across Amsterdam, Adelaide, and Helsinki last year with support from the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund (AFFIF).

The co-production between Australia, the Netherlands, and Finland had its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, marking the fourth selection for Hyde, following Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (2022), Animals (2019), and her feature debut 52 Tuesdays (2014). It will be released in Australia via Kismet.

In expressing her gratitude at the opening night selection, Hyde noted the film’s strong local ties.

Olivia Colman (Image: Matthew Chuang)

“We couldn’t be more pleased to be opening the Adelaide Film Festival and celebrating the brilliant filmmaking community here, with a story that has such strong Adelaide ties,” she said.

“AFF has been a partner with us on the making of this film, and I’m very grateful to Mat and the team for their support and belief in this project. We made Jimpa in Adelaide, Amsterdam, and Helsinki, and I am really excited to screen on home ground.”

AFF CEO and creative director Mat Kesting described Jimpa as “hopeful and much needed at this time”.

“Adelaide Film Festival is honoured to announce the Australian premiere of Jimpa as the opening film of this year’s Festival,” he said.

“It’s a film that will both pull at heartstrings and set the tone for dancing well into the night, an ideal way to celebrate the opening of AFF 2025.”

The announcement comes after the festival revealed the first six titles of this year’s line-up last month, with fellow AFFIF-backed titles My Colleano Heart, Edge of Life, and Penny Lane is Dead joining Journey Home, David Gulpilil, Palme d’Or winner It Was Just An Accident, and local feature Fwends.

South Australian Arts Minister Andrea Michaels encouraged cinemagoers to get their tickets early.

“It’s fantastic to announce that Jimpa will be the opening night film for the upcoming Adelaide Film Festival,” she said.

“This is a really exciting film starring two incredible actors in Olivia Colman and John Lithgow and was filmed right here in Adelaide.”

This year’s Adelaide Film Festival will take place October 15-26, with the full program announced on September 9. Click here for more ticketing information.