The ABC will screen two family-friendly factual shows from Northern Pictures on ABC TV and ABC iview this June.

Broadcasting from the Phillip Island’s Penguin Parade, Southern Ocean Live hosts Hamish Macdonald and Dr Ann Jones will be crossing live to special guests, and telling the stories of incredible creatures, including the resident fairy penguins who return at dusk each night in their thousands.

Not far away, marine scientists Sheree Marris, Lucas Handley, and Dr Dean Miller will be reporting, from under the water, the remarkable stories of giant spider crabs, giant cuttlefish, and the other sea creatures who also appear in the chain of reefs that make up the coastline of Southern Australia, including whales, dolphins, seals, albatross, and great white sharks.

Jones is back the following week with Meet the Penguins, a look at the world’s smallest penguins and their home on the southern coastline of Australia.

From the famous penguin parade on Phillip Island to the penguins living in the city suburb of St Kilda, the program follows key characters who, over the next six months, attempt to complete their mission: to stake their territory, partner up and raise their chicks.

Inside the colony are both tales of domestic bliss and neighbourhood dramas. While out at sea, the little penguins are forced to face trials of tempestuous weather, strong currents and migrating fish stocks.

Southern Ocean Live airs Tuesday, June 21, while Meet the Penguins will be shown on Tuesday, June 28. Both programs will screen at 8.30pm.