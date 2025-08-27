SPA, AWG at odds over superannuation following ATO ruling

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has moved to clarify superannuation rules for writers in the wake of an Australian Tax Office ruling, but the Australian Writers’ Guild (AWG) has dismissed the organisation’s position as flawed.

SPA issued a factsheet yesterday to counter what it called “confusing” media reports on the issue. In response, the AWG told its members it did not consider SPA’s argument sound.

The December 2024 ruling from the ATO referenced the act of screenwriting in relation to what constitutes an ‘employee’ under the Taxation Administration Act. Anyone deemed an ’employee’ under the law is legally entitled to superannuation contributions.

As per the ruling, “a person engaged to write a script is performing services, but one who sells existing scripts is not – they are merely selling property”. In the context of the Superannuation Guarantee (Administration) Act 1992, “a person who is paid to perform services in, or in connection with, the making of any film, tape or disc or of any television or radio broadcast is an employee of the person liable to make the payment.”

In July, the Guardian reported that the AWG was preparing to challenge SPA on the back of the ruling over superannuation owed to its members who were providing a service, and were therefore classified as employees.

In its factsheet, SPA stressed that Australian producers were committed to complying with all superannuation laws and industry agreements.

The document goes on to state that SPA and the AWG reached agreements for writers in a TV series (2008), miniseries (2010), and children’s TV series (2011). Under these agreements, producers have not been required to pay superannuation.

SPA noted the AWG “consistently argued” over this time that writers were not providing a service, but licencing or assigning intellectual property, and that freelance writers were not providing a service for tax purposes.

In acknowledging the ATO’s ruling, SPA notes that while the superannuation law from 1992 remains in force, any payments that have the character of “performing a service” will now attract superannuation, a point that it has advised its members on.

The AWG has responded in a statement to its members, noting that the language of most writers’ contracts, including the negotiated AWG-SPA writing agreements, referred to producers “commissioning” writers to write scripts for a series.

“SPA has argued that production companies are merely purchasing a writer’s intellectual property in a script, and that they are not engaging writers to ‘perform services, ‘ i.e., writing services,” the statement read.



“The characterisation of writing contracts in this way is at odds with the practical realities of the relationship and the plain words of section 12(8) of the Superannuation Guarantee (Administration) Act 1992.”



“Copyright in these scripts cannot be assigned to the producer until they are written. It follows that writers are engaged by producers to provide the service of writing the scripts, with proprietary rights being assigned following the engagement and provision of service.



“Writers are engaged by producers to perform the task of writing, by their personal efforts and with a high level of creative control, in line with general direction e.g. story conferences, notes and directions from the production company.”



