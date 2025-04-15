SPA backs ABC’s call for funding increase as commissioning deals ‘go from bad to worse’

Screen Producers Australia has thrown its support behind the ABC’s plea for increased funding, arguing the quality of cultural output in Australian screen content and the strength of the public broadcaster are directly related.

In an address to the Melbourne Press Club in early April, ABC chair Kim Williams laid out that funding for the ABC, despite a 2024 increase, is “$150 million per annum less than it was in 2013.”

“In the year 2000, funding for the ABC comprised 0.31 per cent of Commonwealth outlays.

“Today that is around 0.12 per cent, and we are called upon to do much more with it.”

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has foreshadowed an efficiency review of the ABC if elected. During the first week of the election campaign, when asked to name his favourite ABC journalist by 2GB’s Ben Fordham, he was unable to answer.

He instead said: “I think there are some who, frankly, are just partisan players, and people see that on their TV screens every night. And again, the ABC is using taxpayers’ money.

“Nobody at the ABC gets $1 of pay without it being funded by Australian taxpayers. And as I’ve said before, if we find waste in the ABC, then we won’t support that, and I think Australian households and businesses would expect nothing less.”

SPA supports additional funding for the ABC, and fellow public broadcaster SBS, as long as this is tied to fair commissioning practices.

CEO Matthew Deaner said commissioning deals offered to producers by the broadcaster in the past year have gone “from bad to worse”, and are “unfair and unsustainable”.

“While the ABC’s overall financial investment in each of its programs has stagnated and more often significantly declined, the ABC has leveraged more rights from producers for this reduced investment which in turn impacts the viability of our members to run sustainable businesses and continue to generate ongoing work of quality and scale.

“This is a product of the financial pressure the ABC is under, and if this continues unchecked, the result will be an insidious cycle of increasing harm to our nation’s capacity to generate its own cultural outputs.”