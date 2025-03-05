SPA calls for modernisation of Canadian co-production treaty as Canada Connect delegation announced

The producers behind such titles as The Witch, BlackBerry, and upcoming Australian-Irish co-production Mix Tape have been included in the Canada Connect delegation for Screen Producers Australia (SPA)’s Screen Forever conference in May.

Held as part of the SPA Connect Market, Canada Connect is a curated co-production market that will bring together some of Australia’s most successful and experienced producers and Canada’s leading screen industry figures for a dedicated day of networking before the main conference.

Notable Canadian delegates announced today include producer Daniel Bekerman (The Witch, Ready or Not) and Rhombus Media Inc. TV producer Kevin Krikst (BlackBerry, The Sympathizer), Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA) chair and Conquering Lion Pictures producer Damon D’Oliveiras, Sinking Ship Entertainment head of international co-productions and partnerships Carla De Jong, Shaftesbury Inc. VP of strategic partnerships and scripted content Christina Fon, and Boat Rocker Studios SVP of global co-production Erik Pack, executive producer of Mix Tape.

There is also producer Shant Joshi, Lark Productions VP of international series development Beth Iley, Gray Matter Productions executive director Arshad Khan, OYA Media Group development executive and producer Silvana Rose Miller, Reallife Pictures Inc. founder and CEO Kulbinder, Saran Caldwell, and Black Birds Entertainment president and executive producer Sarah Timmins, as well as Indigenous delegates Devonshire Productions Inc Paula Devonshire and Wapanatahk Media CEO Koenig Gauchier

They will be joined by four of Australia’s established and rising First Nations screen professionals – Ramu Productions producer and CEO Jodie Bell, Bacon Factory Films writer/director/producer Dean Gibson, Farm Gate Productions director/producer Leonie Kelly, and Pandamonium Films director Shontell Ketchell.

An image from the SPA Connect market.

Other Australian delegates include Helium Pictures CCO Mark Fennessy, Lantern Pictures showrunner/writer/producer Sarah Lambert, Norhern Pictures scripted development co-head Darren Ashton, Denim Pictures founder and producer Courtney Botfield, Emerald Films’ Sally Browning, Princess Pictures head of content Christopher Casanova, LateNite director and creative producer Nicholas Colla, Good Apples Pictures producer and co-founder Kerrin McNeil, Allstory Pictures producer/writer Helen Morrison, Ambience Entertainment and Emerald Films executive producer Monica O’Brien, Magpie Pictures founder Lois Randall, Easy Tiger scripted content head Christopher Sharp, Hoodlum Entertainment CCO Tracey Vieira, and Naked Emperor writer/director/creative producer Sal Balharrie.

Speaking about Canada Connect, SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said Australia and Canada shared a passion for stories that reflect the people and places of the two countries.

“Since the Australia / Canada co-production treaty was established in 1990, over 70 official co-productions have been recorded across genres including animation, documentary, drama, and feature film, with many more unofficial co-productions generated,” he said.

“However, this co-production treaty is outdated and desperately in need of modernising. The screen industry has changed significantly in the last 35 years, and to realise the opportunities from this strong relationship and shared language and values, Australia and Canada should take this opportunity to work together to prioritise updating this treaty.

“SPA’s advocacy for more funding for our national broadcasters, ABC and SBS and our national screen agency, Screen Australia, is also an important step towards building stronger connections between our countries through co-production opportunities.”

CMPA CEO and president Reynolds Mastin said co-production between Canadian and Australian producers was more than a business transaction.

“There is a powerful synergy between our countries that amplifies our storytelling and expands our combined global reach,” he said.

“This will only be enhanced by the modernisation of the audiovisual co-production treaty between Canada and Australia.”

The SPA Connect Market will be held Tuesday, May 6 – Thursday, May 8 as part of Screen Forever on the Gold Coast.