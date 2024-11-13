SPA opens applications for Canada Connect, unveils council for 2024/25

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has opened applications for Canada Connect, to be held as part of next year’s SPA Connect Market on the Gold Coast.

The third iteration of the Global Connect initiative, following UK Connect in 2023 and Ireland Connect earlier in 2024, Canada Connect will be a curated co-production market held in partnership with the Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA) to accelerate co-production financing and partnership opportunities between the two well-established markets.

A delegation of up to 30 Australian and Canadian producers will have the opportunity to build their networks through exclusive B2B activities on May 5, the day before Screen Forever begins.

During the main conference, held from May 6 – 8, all selected delegates will also benefit from bespoke 1-1 introductions to further international relations between screen businesses in Australia and Canada. They will also be available for meetings with other delegates as part of the SPA Connect Market. The delegation will also include key executives from the Canadian screen sector, which will be confirmed in the coming months.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner looked forward to once again facilitating the sharing of important and unique stories through the initiative.

“SPA has a long-standing relationship with the CMPA, and we are pleased to be working alongside them to bring a curated delegation together to foster two-way cultural exchanges and new working relationships,” he said.

“Since the Australia/Canada co-production treaty was established in 1990, over 70 coproductions have been recorded across genres including animation, documentary, drama, and feature film, and through Canada Connect, we hope to add to this. We want to thank our friends at the CMPA for partnering on Canada Connect. We look forward to meeting the Canadian delegation and providing a creative environment, facilitating the sharing of important and unique stories.”

The 2024/25 SPA Council

The announcement comes after 2024/25 SPA Council was confirmed following yesterday’s Annual General Meeting.

Hoodlum Entertainment’s Tracey Vieira and SLR Productions’ Suzanne Ryan continue in their roles as president and vice-president, respectively, while Entertainment Partners’ Jill Hewitt joins as a member and CJZ’s Nick Murray and Lonestar Group’s Aaron Fa’aoso return after brief hiatuses.

The 2024/25 SPA Council is as follows:

President

Tracey Vieira, Hoodlum Entertainment, QLD

Vice President

Suzanne Ryan, SLR Productions, NSW

Councillors

Lisa Scott , Highview Productions, SA ( Producer Division )

, Highview Productions, SA ( ) Greg Woods , Fremantle Australia, NSW ( Producer Division )

, Fremantle Australia, NSW ( ) Aaron Fa’aoso , Lonestar Group, QLD ( Producer Division )

, Lonestar Group, QLD ( ) Nick Murray , CJZ, NSW ( Producer Division )

, CJZ, NSW ( ) Jill Hewitt, Entertainment Partners, NSW (Services Division)

Advisors to Council

Mitchell Stanley , No Coincidence Media, QLD

, No Coincidence Media, QLD Edwina Waddy , Roadshow Films, VIC

, Roadshow Films, VIC Tracey Corbin-Matchett , Bus Stop Films, NSW

, Bus Stop Films, NSW Catherine Nebauer , Northern Pictures, NSW

, Northern Pictures, NSW Kylie Washington , BBC Studios Australia, NSW

, BBC Studios Australia, NSW Rebecca Barry, Media Stockade, NSW

Applications for Canada Connect close 5pm AEDT on January 13 2025. Recognising the importance of Indigenous storytelling and shared experiences, both SPA and the CMPA will make positions in the program available for Indigenous practitioners. Canada Connect applicants from Australia must hold a valid Screen Forever 39 registration. This does not apply to Indigenous applicants.

Applicants must be available to be on the ground on Queensland’s Gold Coast from May 5 – 8, 2025. Find out more information about Canada Connect here.