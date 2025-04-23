SPA to honour Tony Ginnane

Veteran producer Antony I. Ginnane will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Screen Producers Australia (SPA) Awards next month.

Ginnane is one of Australia’s most prolific producers, having worked on more than 70 features, mini-series and TV dramas across his five-decade career.

He is particularly known for producing Ozploitation films like Patrick (1978) and Turkey Shoot (1980), but his oeuvre is diverse, encompassing films such as US sci-fi Screamers (1995), Gillian Armstrong drama High Tide (1988), as well as war film The Lighthorsemen (1988) and thriller Last Dance (2011).

During the ’80s, Ginnane worked in independent film distribution across Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Hong Kong, and consulted to Los Angeles-based Fries Entertainment throughout the early ’90s.

Ginnane’s recent film credits include 2020 comedy Never Too Late, starring James Cromwell, Jacki Weaver and Jack Thompson, and 2022 horror The Girl at the Window. He also produced a 2013 reimagining of Patrick, directed by Mark Hartley, which screened at Sitges and Fantastic Fest.

In 2014, he co-founded a television production company with writer-producer Kris Wyld, creating 2017 ABC medical drama Pulse.

Ginnane has a history with SPA, having served as president from 2008-2011. He also served on the Board of IFTA, is a member of the Producers Guild of America, BAFTA Los Angeles and the Caucus for Writers, Producers and Directors.

In 2015, he also published a book: The Unusual Suspects – 104 Films That Made World Cinema.

“I discovered cinema in my teens, and it’s been a lifelong love affair. Australian cinema now has a prominent and well-deserved place on the world’s screens. We should all be proud,” said Ginnane.

According to SPA, the Lifetime Achievement Award will celebrate Ginnane’s “extraordinary contributions to screen culture, his relentless pursuit of global reach for Australian stories, and his commitment to building and shaping an industry that reflects his vision, resilience and entrepreneurial spirit.”

The SPA Awards will take place at The Star Gold Coast May 8, following Screen Forever.