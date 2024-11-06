SPA unveils international speakers for Screen Forever, opens registrations

Newen Connect’s Josephine Fontaine, Dynamic Television’s Carrie Stein, and XYZ Films’ Todd Brown will attend next year’s Screen Forever conference on the Gold Coast, with registrations now open for the May event.

Fontaine (UK) is vice president, of acquisitions and co-productions at the European content distribution and co-production company, Stein (US) serves as president, of global scripted television at Dynamic, and Brown (Canada) is head of international acquisitions at XYZ.

All three will feature programmed sessions at Screen Forever and the SPA Connect Market.

This year’s conference will focus on five fundamentals – critical change, channels of influence, radical storytelling, discoverability and audience, and mandates and money. Within the overarching pillars will be sessions covering industry reform, workforce development, sustainability, strategy and future thinking, content consumption, creative influence, and craft excellence.

In a change from previous years, the online global market will take place across April 29-30, a week before the conference.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said his organisation was excited to welcome delegates for a carefully curated program that would share new perspectives and opportunities for development and growth.

“As always, the conference will be an opportunity for delegates to reconnect with industry peers, progress business deals, and build local and international connections that will help the stability of the Australian screen sector,” he said.



Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said the agency recognised the “invaluable” opportunities that the event provided for local talent and businesses to connect with global markets.

“The Gold Coast is a vibrant hub for creativity and innovation in Queensland’s screen industry and we are delighted to continue to host the signature event for screen producers in our stunning region,” she said.

“In partnership with Screen Forever, we look forward to welcoming international buyers and industry leaders to Queensland to foster connections that will elevate and celebrate Australian storytelling.”

Find more information about how to register for Screen Forever 39 here.