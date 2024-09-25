SPA unveils Ones To Watch cohort for 2024

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has announced the 12 producers that will take part in its 2024 Ones To Watch initiative.

ArtSpear Entertainment’s Rita Artmann (QLD), Broken Yellow’s Navid Bahadori (TAS), Dinosaur Disco Films’ Lilla Berry (SA), Independent’s Rae Choi (QLD), Pandamonium Films’ Shontell Ketchell (QLD), Pikelet Pictures / LateNite Films’ Scarlett Koehne (VIC), Soup Kitchen Productions’ Cecilia Low (VIC), Faun Films’ Joseph Meldrum (NSW), 2C Pictures’ Jessica Murphy (NSW), Cultivator Films / Studiocanal’s Georgia Noe (NSW), A Touch of Madness Studios’ Kara Pisconeri (WA), and Independent’s Amanda Spagnolo (VIC) will now be matched with producers for one-on-one mentoring to developing their creative slate and business skills in the lead-up to Screen Forever 39.

They will also participate in an exclusive program curated to their individual needs, where they connect with some of the best minds in the industry and have the opportunity to apply for the Ones To Watch Screen Placement, supported by Screen Australia, which allows one recipient to spend time at a production company anywhere in the world to the value of $20,000.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said the initiative, now in its 12th year had secured its reputation as one of Australia’s most prestigious professional development and mentoring programs for early-career screen producers.

“We’re proud to announce the 12th Ones To Watch cohort today,” he said.

“As the Australian screen industry evolves, we’re pleased to be able to help spotlight and provide opportunities for early-career producers to best meet the opportunities of the sector through our Ones To Watch program,” he said.

“Throughout the program, these producers can look forward to numerous chances to fine-tune their existing skill sets, build solid industry connections, and take advantage of a game-changing mentorship to fast-track their careers.

“The calibre of applicants to the program continues to impress us, highlighting the unique industry of storytellers here in Australia. We wish the cohort the best of luck over the next six months before the program culminates at Screen Forever 39 in May 2025.”

