SPA unveils Ones To Watch mentors

Representatives from Ludo Studio, BBC Studios Australia, Bunya Productions, and BAZMARK are among the mentors for Screen Producers Australia’s (SPA) 2024 Ones To Watch initiative.

Over the next few months, the group will offer professional advice to this year’s cohort ahead of next year’s Screen Forever conference on the Gold Coast. It follows the September announcement of this year’s participants, who can also apply for the Ones To Watch Screen Placement, supported by Screen Australia, to secure placement with a production company anywhere in the world to the value of $20,000.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner paid tribute to the organisation’s members for always being “very engaged” with the program and “taking pride in mentoring the next generation of Australian screen industry leaders”

“The current Ones To Watch cohort, similar to those in the past, will have enviable opportunities to build their professional networks and business acumen through their mentors,” he said.

“The coming months will be laden with growth opportunities that can radically help shape their future careers.”

The participants and their mentors are as follows:

· Rita Artmann – Lauren Brown, Ludo Studio

· Navid Bahadori – Kylie Washington, BBC Studios Australia

· Lilla Berry – David Jowsey and Greer Simpkin, Bunya Productions

· Rae Choi – Rebecca Summerton, Closer Productions

· Shontell Ketchell – Bain Stewart and Leah Purcell, Oombarra Productions

· Scarlett Koehne – Rob Gibson, Easy Tiger Productions

· Cecilia Low – Rebecca Barry, Media Stockade

· Joseph Meldrum – Schuyler Weiss, BAZMARK

· Jessica Murphy – Dan Lake, Orange Entertainment Co.

· Georgia Noe – Vincent Sheenan, Origma 45

· Kara Pisconeri – Lisa Shaunessy, Independent

· Amanda Spagnolo – Pennie Brown, Princess Pictures