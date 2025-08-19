Spectrum Films, Bus Stop Films launch Netflix-backed neuro-inclusive VFX initiative

Spectrum Films has partnered with Bus Stop Films to create Lumina, Australia’s first neuro-inclusive VFX initiative, offering comprehensive training for six successful applicants who identify as Autistic.

Conceived by Spectrum Films’ head of VFX Adam Archer, the program aims to create more accessible pathways into the industry and will tap into Bus Stop Films’ established support processes and network.

The pilot, backed by Netflix, is currently in its developmental phase and will run for 12 months from October. Technology partners Dell Technologies, Boris FX and Xenon have provided additional support.

Archer said Spectrum was incredibly passionate about establishing pathways for individuals who are underrepresented in the industry.

“We believe, given the opportunity, that autistic individuals have the potential to excel within the visual effects industry, and we are developing a program that will give them the tools that will empower them to do just that,” he said.

Lumina will be completely online, providing successful applicants with tutor-lead training in rotoscoping and matchmove using the Boris FX suite. The program aims to develop a broad base knowledge of visual effects and develop the core skills needed to be employed in the VFX industry.

The initiative has been designed in collaboration with the Autistic community to ensure the program is both accessible and effective.

“We are extremely excited about this program and what it will mean for the Autistic community in Australia,” said Dianna La Grassa, COO and head of screen for Bus Stop Films.

“Bus Stop Films was established in 2009 for this purpose, to create inclusive career opportunities within the film and TV industry, recognising the valuable contributions of neurodivergent individuals and people from underrepresented communities. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Spectrum Films in the development and delivery of Lumina.”

Michaal Monk of Netflix Post Production ANZ, said the company was proud to join forces with Spectrum and Bus Stop Films to bring the program to life, hoping it would raise the bar for authentic storytelling.

“By including as many different perspectives and lived experiences as possible, we make our stories more universal and representative of the world around us. Lumina addresses a real gap in our industry,” she said.

For more information or to apply, visit: spectrumfilms.com.au/lumina or busstopfilms.com.au/lumina-vfx-program. Applications close September 1.