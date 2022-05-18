Netflix’s Spiderhead centres on the activities of a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth). There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits, but Inmates do wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they’re not. At times, they’re a better version. Need to lighten up? There’s a drug for that. At a loss for words? There’s a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption takes a twistier turn, as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether.

Based on The New Yorker short story by George Saunders, Spiderhead is a genre-bending psychological thriller directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The Gold Coast-shot film will be released on the platform June 17.



