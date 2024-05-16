Spierig brothers to direct ‘Fall 2’

Australian directors Michael and Peter Spierig are set to helm the sequel to hit US survival-thriller Fall.

The original film was a surprise hit in 2022, grossing more than $US20 million around the world on a budget of $US3 million. It followed two women who climb a 2,000-foot-tall (610 m) television broadcasting tower and become stranded at the top.

Scott Mann, who directed and co-wrote the first film, is returning to co-write Fall 2 with Jonathan Frank. Fall 2 will also reunite producers Mark Lane and James Harris of Tea Shop Productions (47 Meters Down), Capstone’s Christian Mercuri, David Haring, and Scott Mann via the Flawless banner. Dan Asma, John Long, and Roman Viaris will also reunite as executive producers alongside Capstone’s Ruzanna Kegeyan.

Capstone will finance the sequel, with Fall 2 set to begin shooting in June. Capstone has also greenlit a third movie in the series.

“We’re extremely excited to helm the second instalment of this franchise and bring to life another nail biting, vertigo inducing thrill ride,” said the Spierig Brothers in a statement.

Mann said: “I am so proud to hand over the reins to the Spierigs, two highly respected genre directors whose addition will undoubtedly make this follow-up even more of a must-see experience than we already knew it would be. I can’t wait for Flawless to work alongside them, and the rest of our fantastic filmmaking team, to take the Fall franchise to epic new heights.”

The Spierig brothers made their directing debut in 2003 with the low-budget Australian zombie film Undead. It was followed with the impressive vampire film Daybreakers starring Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe, and Predestination. Their last two films have been the high-profile Winchester, starring Helen Mirren and Sarah Snook, and Jigsaw, the eighth film in the Saw series.

The Spierig brothers have also executive produced the new Australian film The Demon Disorder, which is currently in cinemas. The horror film is written and directed by special effects master Steven Boyle.