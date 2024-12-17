‘Spit’ (Trailer)

Directed by Jonathan Teplitzky and written by Chris Nyst, Spit centres on small-time criminal Johnny Francis ‘Spit’ Spitieri as he finds himself locked up in an immigration detention centre upon his return to Australia.

With old enemies on his tail and a target on his back, Spitieri navigates a series of comedic misadventures, sharing with his fellow detainees the meaning of mateship and what it is to be truly Australian.

David Wenham leads a cast that includes Helen Thomson, David Field, David Roberts, Gary Sweet, Arlo Green, Ayik Daniel Chut Deng, Sam and Teagan Rybka, and Sami Afuni.

The film is produced by Trish Lake of Queensland-based Freshwater Pictures alongside Greg Duffy, Felicity McVay, and Wenham.

The crew included Garry Phillips as DOP, Nick McCallum as production designer, Julie Forster as consulting line producer, Greg Apps as casting director, Sheila Lind as production account, and Tess Natoli as hair and make-up designer.

Wenham will embark on a national Q&A screening tour alongside the filmmakers and other cast members from Sunday, February 9 when Spit will have its Queensland premiere on the Gold Coast as part of the AACTA Festival. They will then travel to Brisbane, Toowoomba, Maroochydore, Townsville, Cairns, Sydney, Avoca Beach, Newcastle, Wollongong, Hobart, and Adelaide, with other locations will be announced in the new year.

Spit will be released in cinemas on March 6, 2025 via Transmission.