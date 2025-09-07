‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’, ‘Black Phone 2’, ‘Bugonia’ bound for SXSW Sydney

SXSW Sydney has unveiled the headliner films for its screen festival, including Australian premieres of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia.

The Springsteen biopic, directed by Scott Cooper and starring Jeremy Allen White, will kick off the festival as the Opening Night FIlm.

Other Australian premieres include Universal/Blumhouse horror Black Phone 2; Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol film Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie, direct from SXSW and Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson-starrer, Die My Love, which bowed in Cannes. Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, starring Rose Byrne, will make its NSW premiere.

The full program will be announced September 16. SXSW Sydney runs October 13-19.

Full details below:



SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE

MONDAY 13 OCTOBER – 7PM, SEYMOUR CENTRE – AUSTRALIAN PREMIERE

DIR. SCOTT COOPER

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” showcases a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past.

BLACK PHONE 2

TUESDAY 14 OCTOBER – 7:30PM, SEYMOUR CENTRE – AUSTRALIAN PREMIERE

DIR. SCOTT DERRICKSON

Four years ago, Finn killed his abductor and escaped, becoming the sole survivor of the Grabber. But true evil transcends death…and now, the Grabber seeks vengeance by menacing Finn’s younger sister, Gwen. As Gwen begins to receive calls in her dreams from the black phone and experience disturbing visions, her determination to solve the mystery will lead her and Finn to a snowed-in winter camp and a shattering discovery about the Grabber and their own family’s history.

NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE

WEDNESDAY 15 OCTOBER – 7:30PM, SEYMOUR CENTRE – AUSTRALIAN PREMIERE

DIR. MATT JOHNSON |

When their plan to book a show at the Rivoli goes horribly wrong, Matt and Jay accidentally travel back to the year 2008. Blah blah blah blah blah.

DIE MY LOVE

THURSDAY 16 OCTOBER – 7:30PM, SEYMOUR CENTRE – AUSTRALIAN PREMIERE

DIR. LYNNE RAMSAY

Grace, a writer and young mother, is slowly slipping into madness. Locked away in an old house in and around Montana, we see her acting increasingly agitated and erratic, leaving her companion, Jackson, increasingly worried and helpless.

BUGONIA

FRIDAY 17 OCTOBER – 7:30PM, SEYMOUR CENTRE – AUSTRALIAN PREMIERE

DIR. YORGOS LANTHIMO

Two conspiracy-obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.

IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU

SATURDAY 18 OCTOBER – 6:30PM, THE RITZ – NSW PREMIERE

DIR. MARY BRONSTEIN

With her life crashing down around her, Linda attempts to navigate her child’s mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist.