Supercar driver turned OnlyFans star Renee Gracie is the subject of a new Stan Original documentary to begin production this year.

Revealed: Renee Gracie will follow Gracie’s journey back into racing, as she attempts to re-enter as a wildcard for the Bathurst 1000.

The former go-karting star broke ground as the inaugural female competitor in the Australian Porsche Carrera Cup in 2013 and 2014, before going on to professionally race V8s in Supercars, becoming the first full-time female racer in the category in fourteen years.

Despite her achievements, Gracie found herself struggling to make a place for herself in a field heavily dominated by men and eventually retired in 2017. She turned to content subscription service OnlyFans to raise funds for her racing comeback, taking the mantle of Australia’s biggest earner on the site within two years.

The film is led by the creative team behind AWGIE-winning docuseries Girl Like You, with writer/directers Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe again teaming up with producer Cody Greenwood of Rush Films.

It is being developed in association with Screen Australia, which is providing principal production funding, alongside Stan, Screenwest and Lotterywest.

The announcement comes a year after Stan first launched its Revealed banner at the 2022 Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC), with the initial slate making use of the production partnership between Stan and Nine through journalists and producers from across 60 Minutes, The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald, and The Australian Financial Review, among others.

Stan chief content officer Cailah Scobie said Gracie’s story aligned with the ethos of Revealed.

“Our commitment to invest and produce local original documentaries that take a deep dive into Australian contemporary topics and issues can be seen in our upcoming addition to the slate, Revealed: Renee Gracie,” she said.

“We can’t wait to work closely with Rush Films to tell Renee’s story and continue our dedication to producing bold, unique and investigative content, not seen on any other platform.”

Screen Australia documentary head Alex West said the film should make for compelling viewing.

“We are proud to support the talented writer/directors Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe and producer Cody Greenwood, who have a proven track record of crafting engaging documentaries,” he said.

“Not only is Revealed: Renee Gracie set to shine a necessary light on gender inequality, stigma and prejudice in sport and beyond, but it shares honest insights into Renee’s empowering origin-turned-comeback story.”