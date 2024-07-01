Stan begins production on ‘Bump”s fifth and final season, offers chance to be an extra

Production has commenced in Sydney on the fifth season of Stan series Bump, which the streamer confirmed will be the last.

While the last two seasons have featured time jumps forward, the new episodes will oscillate between past and present, as the Chalmers-Davis family tackle the never-ending hurdles life seems to throw their way, including Angie’s (Claudia Karvan) diagnosis, and Oly’s (Nathalie Morris) second pregnancy.

Joining Morris and Karvan in returning to the main cast are Carlos Sanson Jr., Ava Cannon, Angus Sampson, and Christian Byers. There will also once again be appearances from Ioane Sa’ula, Safia Arain, Paula Garcia, Claudia de Giusti, Steph Tisdell, Dylan Alcott, Anita Hegh, Ryan Johnson, Matilda Ridgway, Oscar Leal, Henrietta Amevor, Miguel Andrade, and Alex Sanson.

Claudia Karvan and Anita Hegh (Image: John Platt)

To celebrate the final series, Stan is offering an audience member the chance to be an extra on the production. Fans are invited to create a 30-second video of themselves talking about what they would like to see happen in season five, with submissions assessed on creativity.

Tasked with the actual storylines for the season are co-creators Kelsey Munro and Karvan, who return to lead a writers’ room consisting of Nick Coyle, Timothy Lee, and Shanti Gudgeon, with Morris to make her Bump writing debut. Margie Beattie, Rebecca O’Brien, and Ismail Khan are directing the series.

Roadshow Rough Diamond’s Dan and John Edwards will once again produce with Karvan and Munro, with Cailah Scobie and Donna Chang executive producing for Stan.

The Roadshow Rough Diamond production is financed with the assistance of Screen NSW. ITV Studios is managing international sales.

Find out more about how to enter the competition here.