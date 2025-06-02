Stan extends content partnership with Sony Television

Stan has extended its multi-year content partnership with Sony Pictures Television, securing a new exclusive slate of first-run premium scripted drama and retaining streaming rights to the US production and distribution studio’s library of features and series.

Of the titles set to premiere on the Nine-owned streamer as part of the agreement, Outlander prequel Outlander: Blood of my Blood stars Hermione Cornfield, Jeremy Irvine, Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy as two young couples that defy the forces that seek to tear them apart; dramedy The Miniature Wife examines the power (im)balances between spouses, with Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen playing a couple battle each other for supremacy after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis; and real-life inspired American Hostage features Jon Hamm as Fred Heckman, a real life local radio reporter thrust into the middle of a life-or-death crisis when a hostage-taker demands to be interviewed on his program.

Stan will also continue to screen the series The Good Doctor, The Nanny, Dawson’s Creek, S.W.A.T, The Goldberg’s, Breaking Bad, and Better Call Saul, as well as the features Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Where the Crawdads Sing, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and Anyone But You.

Nine managing director for streaming and broadcast, Amanda Laing, said the multi-year partnership ensured subscribers could access exclusive premium content from around the globe.

“As Australia’s only locally owned and operated premium streaming service, we’re proud to work with world-class partners like Sony to deliver compelling, first-run series that resonate with our audiences,” she said.

“From Outlander: Blood of my Blood to Breaking Bad, Sony’s a leader in exceptional storytelling and has long been a valued and important partner of Stan. This agreement further strengthens our slate and reinforces our commitment to providing Australians with access to the best entertainment, right here at home.”

Sony Pictures APAC SVP of distribution Adam Herr was pleased to be able to continue the “decade-long strategic alliance” with the platform.

“We are committed to this fruitful collaboration and look forward to bringing audiences more world-class storytelling and what we believe will be one of the most talked-about series launches Australia has seen in years.”



