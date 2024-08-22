Stan Original series ‘The Assassin’ commences production in Greece with Shalom Brune-Franklin, Devon Terrell part of the cast

Stan has again teamed up with the creators of The Tourist for a new six-part thriller series that has begun production in Greece.

The Assassin stars Keeley Hawes as a retired assassin who resides on a secluded Greek island and has a somewhat thorny relationship with her son Edward (Freddie Highmore), who is visiting from England.

Armed with questions about new information on his paternity, Edward battles to find the right time to speak to his frustratingly distant mother.

But, when the moment finally presents itself, things take a deadly turn as Julie’s dangerous past catches up with her and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run together. Edward’s quest for truth clashes with Julie’s secrecy while they are forced to work together in a fight for survival, testing their dysfunctional relationship to its limits.

Freddie Highmore and Keeley Hawes

Joining Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore in the six-part series are British Australian Shalom Brune-Franklin, Australia’s Devon Terrell, and New Zealand’s Alan Dale. Other cast members include Gina Gershon, Jack Davenport, Gerald Kyd, Richard Dormer, and David Dencik.

The Assassin is a Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) production for Prime Video, in association with All3Media International, ZDF, and Stan.

Harry and Jack Williams created the series and wrote the episodes alongside Krissie Ducker, Hamish Wright, and Selina Lim.

Sarah Hammond and Daisy Mount executive produce for Two Brothers Pictures, while Drucker, Wright, Hawes, and Highmore are also EPs.

Nige Watson producing the series with Lisa Mulcahy directing episodes 1-3 and Daniel Nettheim directing episodes 4-6. Kelly Valentine Hendry and Jessica Mescall serve as casting directors. Faliro House Productions is the Greek service company.

Stan chief content officer Cailah Scobie said the streamer was delighted to welcome back the “genre brilliance” of Harry and Jack Williams.

“With an incredible ensemble cast led by Keely Hawes and Freddie Highmore, we can’t wait to bring this nail-biting family thriller to Australian audiences,” she said.