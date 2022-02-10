Stan is set to make its first foray into sports documentary with JAM TV Australia’s Show Me The Money.

Having previously followed players and executives from the AFL for Amazon Prime Video’s Making their Mark, the production company will turn its attention to the wheeling and dealing of the game’s trade period for the upcoming three-part series.

Central to the action will be four of the league’s most prominent player agencies: Connors Sports Management (CSM), Hemisphere Management Group, Players Ink, and Corporate Sports Australia (CSA). Cameras will also follow some of Australia’s best youngsters in their journey towards potential selection.

Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said Show Me The Money would take football fans on a rollercoaster ride behind the scenes of the AFL Trade Period.

“Highlighting the breadth of our Stan Originals slate as part of our continued ramp up of original content, this blockbuster documentary series will feature a who’s who of AFL superstars and explore the high stakes world of player agents and club managers,” she said.

Key individuals for the series include CSM owner Paul Connors, who started at the bottom and broke through with the Top Four selections in the 2001 Super Draf. Along with his business partner Robbie D’Orazio, the CSM team, which also includes Nick Gieschen and Nathan Freeman are among the game’s biggest dealmakers.

Colin Young

Representing the Hemisphere Management group is Alex McDonald, David Trotter, Annabel Burge, Tom Seccull, and Julian Petracca. A former No.1 draft pick in 1988 who went on to enjoy a successful career at Hawthorn and Collingwood, McDonald now heads Hemisphere with more than 30-years’ experience and is regarded as one of the big players in the industry.

Players Ink is one of the newer forces in the game, having been started up by former Big Brother winner Ben Williams in 2005. Williams runs the business and oversees the AFL division, while his wife Jade Robran takes care of clients’ media and welfare needs. The company’s stable includes 2021 number one pick Jason Horne-Francis.

Over in Western Australia, Colin Young will feature as one of the driving forces and leaders of CSA and sports management. Young is regarded as one of the straightest shooters in the AFL jungle and is backed up by player manager Andrew McDougall.

JAM TV chief eccecutive officer Cos Cardone said the series would offer unprecedented access to all the colourful characters that shape the deals.

“The Trade Period is one of the most fascinating aspects of AFL football – and for the first time, the backroom deal-making will be given the true sports documentary series treatment,” he said.

“The repercussions and ramifications always make for compelling storylines that we know will fascinate viewers.”

Show Me The Money will premiere on Thursday, March 10.