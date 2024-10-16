‘Start with the end’: What it means to craft the right pitch package

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

During a discussion at last month’s Screen Territory summit in Darwin, a creative from Nine drama Human Error related a story about how the series – the only one of its kind to be commissioned by the broadcaster in 2023 – fitted into the programming schedule.

According to the practitioner, the discussion around viewership centred not so much on the drama itself but the program preceding it on Wednesday night.

“The question wasn’t so much, ‘What’s the audience for your show; the question was...