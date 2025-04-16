‘Strife’ (Season 2 Trailer)

The second season of Binge’s Strife sees Asher Keddie’s Evelyn Jones – lounge room blogger turned force in women’s media – face new competitors, online trolls, business expansion and a chaotic dating life, all on top of the relatable complexities of womanhood.

Joining the cast for the second instalment are Mary Coustas, Karis Oka, Nathan Page, Dylan Alcott and Tim Minchin. Returning cast members include Matt Day, Tina Bursill, Emma Lung, Jonathan LaPaglia, Alex Dimitriades, Maria Angelico, Rhys Mitchell, Olivia Junkeer, BeBe Bettencourt, Bryony Skillington, Darcy Tadich, Willow Speers, Lucy Ansell and Lincoln Younes.

Strife is a Made Up Stories and Fifth Season production, inspired by Mia Freedman’s memoir Work, Strife, Balance.

Neil Sharma directed the second instalment, with Sarah Scheller returning as both writer and executive producer. Writers also included Clare Stephens, Jessie Stephens, Andy Healy, Lexi Freiman, Amy Stewart, and Coustas.

Executive producers include Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Katie Amos, as well as Keddie, Freedman, Scheller, Alison Hurbert-Burns and Lana Greenhalgh. Lorelle Adamson was the producer.

Screen Australia provided major production investment.

Strife season 2 premieres Thursday May 8 at 8.30pm on Binge, Hubbl, Showcase and On Demand.