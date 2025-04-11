Stuart Page, Nicole Dade, Deb Cox to judge AACTA Pitch: Regional Landscapes as finalists announced

A judging panel made up of screenwriter Stuart Page, screenwriter and story developer Nicole Dade, and writer/producer Deb Cox will assess this year’s AACTA Pitch: Regional Landscapes, with the five finalists for the pitching initiative announced today.

Jonathon Saunders and Nathin Art Butler’s Boomerang, Paul Liddle’s Bury Your Dead, Tim Walker’s Caught in the Act, Isabelle Lewis’ Grannie Girls, and Christopher Nelius and Grace Malouf’s Minors will compete for $5,000 prize money, and a range of professional development opportunities delivered through AACTA and program partner Screenworks.

Applicants for 2025 were asked to submit an original film concept featuring regional Australia as a central character and setting to the narrative. The finalists will now have the opportunity to work with a panel of mentors to develop their projects, ahead of the winner’s announcement at the Screenworks Regional to Global Summit in June.

In congratulating this year’s finalists, AACTA Awards and industry development manager Ivan Vukusic said it had been a record year of applications, with “an incredible range of interesting stories coming out of regional Australia once more”.

“We look forward to helping each of our finalists develop their scripts, supporting materials, and their pitch,” he said.

“We really enjoy this collaboration with Screenworks, and are proud to be sharing in their mission, now in its 25th year, to elevate regional filmmakers and stories. We look forward to unpacking these projects and talking all things story craft and story selling at the Regional to Global Conference in June.”

Screenworks CEO Lisa O’Meara said she was delighted that this year’s finalists represented a broad range of Australian regional landscapes and stories.

“I look forward to seeing how the coming weeks of guidance and support help these finalists finesse their pitch, which will be judged at the Screenworks Regional to Global screen forum in Lennox Head, June 18 – 20,” she said.

“It’s always exciting to see the talent that this partnership with AACTA uncovers.”

Find out more about the five finalists below:

Boomerang– Jonathon Saunders, Nathin Art Butler

When a plane crash leaves a screen-addicted Australian Indigenous boy stranded, he must learn to adapt to the wild and deadly Australian desert or perish.

Bury Your Dead– Paul Liddle

After losing his Grandma and his job at the cemetery in the same week, Charlie decides to start a cemetery of his own, on his newly inherited property.

Caught in the Act– Tim Walker

A crime reenactment television show travels to a rural town in order to recreate one of Australia’s most notorious cold cases. But when the lead actor is killed whilst filming, their recreation must solve the unsolvable case in order to prove their innocence.

Grannie Girls– Isabella Lewis

When two inner-city girls in their 20s become influenced by a TikTok to move to rural QLD for a cheaper, aesthetic beach life, they’re met with a rental market that forces them into a retirement village. Now it’s time they pull two neighbouring grannies out of retirement and into their wild adventures.

Minors– Christopher Nelius, Grace Malouf

The ‘Wolf Pack’, a scrappy gang of 10-year olds, hatch a wild plan to save their friend’s house, but when a stunt in an abandoned mineshaft goes sideways, they stumble into something truly otherworldly. As the kids fight to find a way out, their clueless parents must band together for a rescue mission none of them are equipped for.