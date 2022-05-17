Former Ausfilm chief executive Jackie O’Sullivan is the new head of production and development for Studiocanal Australia and New Zealand.

In her new role, O’Sullivan will spearhead the expansion of the company’s development and production plans in both territories, as well as build talent banks and find projects that support Australia and New Zealand cultures.

She has previously held positions as a senior screen executive, producer, and business affairs consultant in the film and television industries in Australia and the UK, working across all aspects of development, finance and distribution, and production.

Her career has included working with Matchbox Pictures (NBCU) and Animal Logic, as well as being head of business affairs at UK Film Council and managing director at Columbia TriStar/Sony (Sydney).

O’Sullivan said it was an exciting time to be working in film production and with a company that had the pedigree of Studiocanal.

“I am excited to bring my local and global experience to Studiocanal Australia and New Zealand and properly serve the enthusiasm for high-quality cinema content,” she said.

Studiocanal Australia and New Zealand CEO Elizabeth Trotman said the appointment reflected the company’s and the appetite for local storytelling.

“Jackie’s wealth of experience will position us perfectly to hit the ground running and grow our existing ‘Cultivator Fund’ projects,” she said.

“I am thrilled she is joining our expanding team.”

The appointment comes less than a week after Studiocanal announced its first Australian/New Zealand production, which will be a film inspired by the real-life story of The Kangaroo Sanctuary founder Chris ‘Brolga’ Barns entitled Kangaroo.