‘Stuff The British Stole’ (Season 3 Teaser)

In the third season of history-mystery series Stuff The British Stole, now filming for the ABC, host Marc Fennell explores the mysteries behind six new objects – and meets those who want them back.

This involves diving into the dark depths of history beneath the sparkling waters of the Caribbean on a covert journey of espionage down a river in Asia.

Stuff The British Stole, season three, is co-produced by Wooden Horse, WildBear Entertainment, and Artemis Media for the ABC, with major production investment from Screen Australia and financial support from Screenwest, Lotterywest, and VicScreen. Fremantle oversees local distribution and international sales.

Executive producing the series are Richard Finlayson and Jude Troy (Wooden Horse); Alan Erson and Michael Tear (WildBear Entertainment); Celia Tait (Artemis Media), and Fennell, who also serves as the director and creator. The creative team includes ABC commissioning editor Kalita Corrigan and ABC head of documentary and specialist Susie Jones.

The third season of Stuff The British Stole will air on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2026.