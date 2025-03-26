Stunt woman turned director Karina Sorelli tackles impact of social media, AI with ‘#FollowMe’, ‘The End of Us: Byte Back’

French-born actress and stunt performer Karina Sorelli has added writer, director, and producer to her creative pursuits, with an upcoming short and web series.

Written and directed by Sorelli, #FollowMe follows Sofia, a young girl who believes social media is life without worrying about the consequences it can have in the real world. The short won Best Script (Unreleased) at the Vesuvius International Film Festival, Best Screenplay at the Monthly Indie Shortz, and was a finalist at the Paris International Short Film Festival.

Her latest project is The End of Us: Byte Back, an action/sci-fi/drama mini-series that explores the impact of social media and AI following the industry strikes in 2023, and the ongoing conversations about the global effects of AI on the job market. Sorelli wrote, directed, and produced the project, working with DOPs Fair Mindal and James Huynh, editor Sean Courtney Lewis and sound recordist Farley Roth.

The first episode will be released on YouTube in the coming weeks, followed by weekly episodes.

Behind the scenes footage of The End of Us: Byte Back

Sorelli, who is hoping to secure funding for a second season, said she was inspired by Paul Haggis’s 2004 film Crash (2004), adding her project was a comment on the lack of human connection in a digital age.

“It’s the story of human lives linking together… It’s preposterous that we never look at each other anymore,” she said.

It represents the next step in an industry journey that began with theatre school in France, before moving to Melbourne 16 years ago.

While she has appeared in a host of short films, as well as series such as Halifax: Retribution and Neighbours, Sorelli found it difficult to find work suited to her European accent, which she was often asked to forgo in favour of an English one in her auditions

Her love of martial arts, physicality in performance, and performers Tom Cruise and Zoe Bell led her to focus on being a stunt woman and developing skills across the six categories that make up Australia’s grading system – body control, heights, vehicles, animals, fire, and water.

“It is a very exciting, dangerous job,” she said.

“We all have injuries at some stage, but we are passionate about it and love it, so we take a break and do something else until it heals. It’s this back and forth all the time.”

Despite a breakthrough stunt performance last year, doubling for actress Helen Sawires in the television series Bay of Fires, Sorelli admitted it was hard to secure consistent work in the sector.

“I think I would get more work if I had started earlier in my career,” she said.

“There are stunts now that if I’m asked to do, I’d be thinking twice before doing them, as I’m more aware of how long it would take me to heal.

Sorelli (left) with the cast and crew of The End of Us: Byte Back

“Whereas when I was younger, I didn’t care. I wouldn’t even think about it.”

Eventually, her career started following a new trajectory, as she stayed behind on projects to learn about how they were made.

Her attention to detail was quickly recognised as she gained credits across different elements of production, including being a script supervisor on as-yet-unreleased feature Kill Me, Heal Me, before deciding to write her own stories.

“I think we all have a story to tell, and I wanted to write my own version of what I observed,” she said.

Sorelli said she had relied heavily on networking to get her projects made.

“I have about 30 people working under me, and it’s been about knowing who you’re working with,” she said.

“Most of them I have worked with before, with only two or three new faces. It’s about trusting each other and knowing that each person brings something valuable to the table.”

She looked forward to gaining further momentum in both her stunt and filmmaking career.

“This miniseries was just the start,” she said

“I want to show people what I can do!”