Success for ‘Slanted’, ‘I’m The Most Racist Person I Know’ at SXSW Awards

Chinese-Australian filmmaker Amy Wang and South Australia’s Leela Varghese have triumphed in Texas overnight, with the pair among the winners at the SXSW 2025 Film & TV Jury and Special Awards.

Wang won the Grand Jury Prize in the narrative feature competition for her sci-fi dramedy Slanted, which she wrote and directed. The film stars Shirley Chen as a high school senior who undergoes an experimental racial transformation to become white and win Prom Queen. However, what she thought was a dream come true soon reveals itself to be an emotional and physical nightmare. Wang also produced alongside Mark Ankner, Cameron Boling, Adel Nur, and Trevor Wall.

In a statement, the jury said the “unflinching satirical thriller” examined racial identity in a “bold and skin-tingling new way”.

“Featuring simmering performances by the cast, this film is both specific to the fractured identity of Asian Americans and universally relatable in its theme of desperately needing to belong,” they said.

“The director’s vulnerability in mining her personal experience combined with her delicate and daring filmmaking create a haunting piece that lingers long after the credits roll.”

Wang, an AFTRS graduate known for directing horror series The Birch and writing the upcoming Crazy Rich Asians sequel, posted on Instagram that the past week at SXSW “had been a dream”.

“This award goes to my brilliant cast and crew who carried me when I was depleted, who made me laugh when things got tense, and continue to inspire me every day,” she posted.

Shabana Azeez in ‘I’m The Most Racist Person I Know’

“I’ve wanted to make movies since I was a teenager. I’ve faced so many obstacles, been told “no” and most of all, suffered the most crippling self doubt. I was never the smartest, prettiest, or the person that all the teachers bet on. But I knew one thing. I wanted to tell stories that would create more empathy and understanding in this world.”

Australia was also well represented in the Narrative Short Competition, where Varghese’s I’m The Most Racist Person I Know received the Special Jury Award.

Produced by Suriyna Sivashanker, the story centres on Lali (Shabana Azeez), who unexpectedly ends up on a date with another woman of color for the first time, unravelling prejudices she has long ignored.

The jury described the film as “charming, contemporary, and polished”.

“This film is a lyrical study of beauty and identity that balances the weight of internalized shame with the frivolity of a burgeoning romance,” they said.

“The Special Jury Award celebrates the director’s confidence in their examination of intersectional issues through the curious lens of two queer South Asian women.”

It’s the second international prize in as many months for the filmmaker, who received Best Feature Film at the 39th Teddy Awards alongside Emma Hough Hobbs for animated feature Lesbian Space Princess, also starring Azeez.

Posting about the award on Instagram, she thanked the SXSW jury, adding the team “can’t believe it”.

SXSW is taking place March 7-15. Find the full list of award winners here.