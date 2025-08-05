Sue Milliken named Cinema Pioneer of the Year

Veteran producer Sue Milliken will be named Cinema Pioneer of the Year this November, recognised for a career that has helped shape Australia’s screen sector for more than five decades.

Awarded by the Society of Australian Cinema Pioneers, the honour acknowledges not just Milliken’s filmography but her behind-the-scenes influence across funding, governance and policy.

Society president Lori Flekser said Milliken was truly one of the industry’s greats, one who embodies everything the society stands for.

“Over a long and distinguished career, she has not only mentored and assisted the careers of many, both in front of and behind the camera, but has made a meaningful contribution to advancing the screen industry in her leadership as a strong and effective advocate including lobbying to increase government support, strengthening investment, creating strong state and federal screen bodies, engaging in education and professional development initiatives, as well as finding innovative and powerful ways to tell Australian stories,” Flekser said.

Milliken’s career began in the 1960s, working in continuity on projects such as Skippy. By the following decade, she had carved a path as an independent producer.

Her body of work encompassesThe Odd Angry Shot, The Fringe Dwellers, Black Robe, Sirens, Dating the Enemy, Paradise Road, My Brother Jack, Ladies In Black, which she co-wrote with director Bruce Beresford, and 66 episodes of TV series Farscape.

She also helped usher many more projects to screen via completion guarantor Film Finances, which she represented in Australia from 1980 to 2009, delivering more than $2 billion of production.

She chaired the Australian Film Commission during the mid-90s, helping establish its Indigenous Branch with then CEO Cathy Robinson, and has served on various boards including Screenwest and Screen Producers Australia, where she is a founding member and former president

Her perspectives on the industry can be seen in her three books: Selective Memory, her memoir; There’s a Fax from Bruce, a collection of correspondence with Bruce Beresford; and a guide to producing, written with Andrena Finlay, Producing for the Screen.

The Cinema Pioneer of the Year award sits alongside a host of other honours for Milliken, who was appointed Officer of the Order of Australia in 2008 for her services to the industry. She is also a recipient of the Longford Lyell Award, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Australian International Movie Convention and the Chauvel Award from the Gold Coast Film Festival.

Past recipients of the society’s top honour include David Stratton, Jill Robb, Russell Boyd, Natalie Miller, and Andrew Mackie and Richard Payten of Transmission Films.

The society will present its humanitarian award this year to former line producer Adrienne Read, recognising her community work following a career that included roles on Newsfront, Caddie and The Wog Boy. After leaving the industry due to illness, Read founded a fitness business for over 50s and spent 15 years supporting elderly and isolated people through voluntary work. She is the first woman to receive the award, with former recipients including Murray Forrest, Tom Jeffrey, Scoh Neeson and Kim Williams.

“Social isolation is a critical issue for older Australians and so relevant to many members of the Cinema Pioneers,” said Flekser. “Adrienne is our hero for devoting her time to supporting and assisting so many.”

The society has also unveiled its state winners, who include:

2025 Queensland Cinema Pioneer of the Year – Richard Parton

2025 Victorian Cinema Pioneer of the Year – Betty Kelly

2025 South Australian Cinema Pioneer of the Year – Sasha Close

2025 Western Australian Cinema Pioneer of the Year – Stephen Head

2025 New South Wales Cinema Pioneer of the Year – Jane Corden

The society’s national dinner will be held November 27 in Sydney.