Sundance Institute director of Indigenous programming Adam Piron will speak at this year’s CinefestOZ Industry Program, which is set to focus on diversity in film.

Taking place across August 25 and 26 in Western Australia’s South West, the line-up also includes producer/writer Tony Ayres, actor/director Richard Roxburgh, NITV/SBS commissioning editor Marissa McDowell, and Binge executive director Alison Hurbert-Burns.

The sessions will be preceded by an Inclusion in Action workshop on Wednesday, August 24.

CinefestOZ CEO Malinda Nixon looked forward to welcoming local and national film representatives both in-person and online.

“We are fortunate to have so many talented speakers join our Industry Program this year, who will share their knowledge of the film industry and lead audience discussions, many that will focus on developing more content that reflects and celebrates our differences,” she said.

“The Industry Program provides our visiting guest speakers and film professionals with the opportunity to discuss and debate issues and trends affecting the film industry, learn and share knowledge and make important connections for future business opportunities.”

“Running in tandem with the CinefestOZ film festival (23-28 August), the Industry Program also provides interstate and international delegates the opportunity to see the calibre of our local productions and scope the destination for potential future film locations.”

The CinefestOZ Industry Program is supported by Business Events Perth, City of Busselton, Lotterywest, ScreenWest, South West Development Commission and US Consulate.

An audience still from the CinefestOZ Industry Program

Day 1. Wednesday, August 24 – 4PM AWST, Dolphin Discovery Centre, Bunbury

Inclusion in Action – Bus Stop Films CEO, Tracey Corbin-Matchett and COO/Producer Dianna La Grassa explore inclusive practices in the film industry. This training workshop is for production companies, screen industry practitioners, policy makers, producers, and industry services to gain a better understanding of the rights and capacity of people living with disability, open pathways to employment, and better engage with people living with a disability on both sides of the camera.

Day 2. Thursday, August 25 – from 9.30AM AWST, The Esplanade Hotel, Busselton

• Sundance Institute’s director of Indigenous programming Adam Piron: Adam belongs to the Kiowa and Mohawk Tribes. In addition to his role as leader of Sundance’s engagement and investment in global Indigenous storytellers, Adam also programs the short film category of the Sundance Film Festival. He will share insights into the way the Sundance Institute’s Action and Artist Programs have impacted diversity, equity, and inclusion, while helping to build a global Indigenous film community.

• Strengthening First Nations Storytelling: A panel of First Nations filmmakers discuss best practices in working with First Nations stories and storytellers and the ways the industry can further support and develop a pipeline of First Nations creative talent and expand cultural reach on screen, both nationally and internationally.

• Documentary – Leading the Way for Gender Equality: the Australian Documentary sector is making strides in supporting the next generation of female filmmakers, crew, technicians, executives, and creatives with innovative strategies in regard to funding and commissioning. But what is it like in the field and what are the key issues we still need to address in order to reach gender parity?

• Projecting certainty in uncertain times: There is no question that times are changing and the industry is evolving. What does the future hold in practical terms for producing television and film projects in this country?

• In Conversation with Richard Roxburgh: Well-known for his role as badly-behaved barrister Cleaver Greene in the hit series Rake, as well as his many feature film roles, Richard Roxburgh is also an accomplished writer, producer, and director. This session will chart his career so far.

Day 2. Friday, August 26 from 9.30AM AWST, The Esplanade Hotel, Busselton

• In Conversation – Tony Ayres: As a founding partner of Matchbox Pictures and now Tony Ayres Productions, Ayres leads the charge in bringing Australian stories and talent to international screens. From independent film, to network TV to international streaming hits, this wide-ranging discussion will highlight the career of this Australian screen storyteller.

• Meet the Streamer: Binge executive director Alison Hurbert-Burns shares her insights into the content and commissioning strategies that are driving Binge’s growth, capturing Australia’s attention, and building audiences.

• Post Production – Bringing it Home: A look at how the WA post-production and visual effects sector has grown, its international relevance and what lies ahead in terms of virtual studios.

CinefestOZ will be held from August 23-28. Find out more information here.