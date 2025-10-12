‘Sunny Nights’ (First Look)

Stan Original Sunny Nights, a comedic crime drama starring Will Forte and D’Arcy Carden, will premiere on Boxing Day.

Directed and executive produced by Trent O’Connell, the series sees the duo play American siblings Martin and Vicki Marvin, who have teamed up to set up a spray tan business in Sydney.

Home to one of the highest skin cancer rates in the world, Australia is also home to Martin’s estranged wife, whom he’s determined to win back. But as Martin and Vicki attempt to turn their company from a start-up operating out of the back of a van into a multi-million-dollar empire, the siblings become tangled up in Sydney’s criminal underworld, and when a ruthless gangster begins to catch up with them, the two must figure out how to stay alive, out of prison, and in the black.

The supporting cast includes Rachel House, Jessica De Gouw, Miritana Hughes, Ra Chapman, Megan Wilding, George Mason, Matuse, former professional rugby league footballer Willie Mason in his debut role, and a special appearance from Patrick Brammall.

Sunny Nights is created and written by Nick Keetch and Ty Freer, with writers Marieke Hardy, Lally Katz, Clare Sladden and Niki Aken.

Shot on location in Sydney, the series is produced Jungle Entertainment and Echo Lake Entertainment in association with Cineflix Rights with major production investment from Stan and Screen Australia, and financed with support from Screen NSW through the Made in NSW Fund.

Forte and D’Arcy are executive producers, alongside Shay Spencer, Jason Burrows, and Chloe Rickard for Jungle Entertainment; Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spaulding, Chris Davis, and Amotz Zakai for Echo Lake Entertainment and Myra Model of Myra Model Management, with the series produced by Bridget Callow. Stan executive producers are Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie. Distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.