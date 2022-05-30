Netflix series Surviving Summer stars Sky Katz as Summer Torres, a fierce Brooklyn teen who’s been sent Down Under to live with family friends, the Gibsons, in a tiny coastal town on the Great Ocean Road.

Ari Gibson (Kai Lewins) is an introverted but ambitious young surfer returning to competitive surfing after a life-threatening injury. Summer’s about to spend the next three months falling in love with surfing, driving Ari crazy, and upending everyone’s lives.

The cast includes Savannah La Rain, Brazilian rising star João Gabriel Marinho, and in her first foray into acting, five-time Queensland Junior and current Women’s State Surf Champion, Lilliana ‘Lil’ Bowrey.

There are also appearances from Dustin Clare, Adrienne Pickering, Chris Alosio, Kate Beahan, Charli Wookey, Asmara Feik, and newcomers Cantona Stewart and Mitch Hardaker.

Werner Film Productions produced the series, which was created by Joanna Werner and Josh Mapleston.

The scripts were penned by Mapleston, Magda Wozniak, Keir Wilkins, Gemma Crofts, and Kirsty Fisher, with Ben Chessell, Sian Davies and Charlotte George directing.

Netflix will release Surviving Summer globally on June 3.