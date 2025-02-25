Sustainable Screens Australia to deliver sustainability supervisor training program

Sustainable Screens Australia has announced a training program for sustainability supervisors on productions.

Backed by Netflix and Screen Australia, the initiative will train six screen industry professionals to take on the head of department level position, designed to implement sustainable practices throughout all stages of production.

The curriculum combines two in-person weekend retreats with weekly online workshops and a paid placement. Topics include first nations perspectives, climate change and biodiversity, systems thinking and solutions, politics, people and the philosophy of habit change, advocating for the work, the power of data and waste as a resource. It follows a successful pilot program conducted in Wales, with key collaborators Tilly and Ellie Ashton from Severn Screen/Earth to Action sharing their expertise.

Author Sara Rickards and SSA executive director Maree Cochrane will lead the training, set to run from April to August, which also features First Nations advice and support from musician and custodianship educator Nidala Barker , as well as guest contributions from Screen Well, Groupwork Centre and production sustainability expert Heidi May.

Sustainable Screens Australia executive director Maree Cochrane.

The program is open to Australian screen professionals nationally that have experience as a head of department or supervisor, or at least five years of coordination experience in the screen industry. Applications from people with diverse backgrounds are highly encouraged.

SSA executive Maree Cochrane said the training was an Australian first.

“There has been no formal training in Australia for this role until now,” she said.

“These six scholarships will equip participants in positions of influence with the knowledge, skills and connections to drive meaningful environmental change in our industry”.

Sustainable Screens Australia officially launched at the 2023 Sydney Film Festival, having garnered early support from broadcast platforms, screen agencies, and production companies, while also signing a licensing and partnership deal with the industry-lead albert consortium in the UK.

The organisation unveiled its inaugural board toward the end of last year, with The Cook Up host Adam Liaw named as co-chair alongside Dreamchaser Entertainment COO Sara Horn.

Applications for the training program close Sunday, March 9. You can learn more about the program on SSA’s website or by attending a webinar on Wednesday March 5 from 10-11am or Thursday March 6 from 7:30-8:30pm.