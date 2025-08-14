Sweetshop & Green merges with MOFA

Sweetshop & Green and MOFA are joining forces, combining long-form and commercial expertise under the MOFA banner.

The merged company will be led by co-managing directors Gal Greenspan, Sweetshop & Green managing director, and Llew Griffiths, MOFA co-founder.

Greenspan will steer long-form projects, while Griffiths will lead commercial and branded initiatives. MOFA’s other co-founder, Nick Kelly, will serve as creative director while continuing to work as a commercial director.

IF understands Sweetshop & Green’s Australian staff will be retained in the move. Sweetshop & Green’s New Zealand arm, now operating as Sweetshop Entertainment, is not part of the merger, though Greenspan continues to work with the team on some projects.

Sweetshop & Green is also bringing across to MOFA its slate, which includes Selina Miles’ doco The Poster Boys for Stan and Jack Clark and Jim Weir’s second feature, Bluebottle, which has Screen Australia and Screen NSW backing and Joel Edgerton attached as an executive producer.

MOFA director Bill Bleakley is also prepping his debut feature, which has been supported by Screen Tasmania.

All projects will be spearheaded by the production team operating under Greenspan, alongside MOFA’s commercial and branded producers.

Greenspan said the partnershop would create a platform “where powerful ideas can scale – whether it’s a global co-production, a brand-backed docuseries, or a cinematic TV campaign.” “

The industry is ready for a model like this.”

With the merger, MOFA will now have a footprint in NSW, Victoria, and WA. The company, which specialises in high-end commercial production, was established four years ago. Its roster Bianca Poletti, Charlotte Evans, Yianni Warnock, Sean Meehan, Joel Harmsworth, Sam Holst and Jae Morrison, as well as Kelly and Bleakley.

“This is the right time to think differently about how brands engage with content,” said Griffiths.

“We’re seeing a shift where brands are not just sponsors, but partners in storytelling. Our combined capabilities uniquely position us to lead that space.”

Recent Sweetshop & Green projects include Celeste Geer’s feature documentary The Endangered Generation, narrated by Laura Dern, which premiered at Melbourne International Film Festival and was acquired by SBS locally as well as multiple international broadcasters. Another success was Sonia Dauger’s Second to None, a Eurosport co-production that followed the Women’s Tour de France, picked up by Max and Discovery+, reaching more than 5 million viewers.