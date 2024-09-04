Sydney Film Festival announces partnership with Dharamshala International Film Festival

The Sydney Film Festival (SFF) has unveiled a new partnership with the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF), which will strengthen cultural ties between Australia and India.

The new relationship, which will start at this year’s DIFF in November, comes as Indian films are attracting record numbers of cinema goers in Australia. In 2023, Animal became the highest grossing Indian film of all time, grossing $5 million, followed by Pathaan with $4.73 million and Jawan the third with $4.68 million, according to Numero data.

The SFF and DIFF partnership will see filmmakers and their films showcased at both festivals, fostering a deeper connection between both countries.

“Film is such a global medium that connects and inspires us, across cultures and countries,” SFF director Nashen Moodley said. “This initiative will see that in practice as filmmakers, and their films, participate in two fantastic globally-facing festivals, which also champion their local film industries.”

The collaboration is part of a broader effort to enhance Australia-India relations through cultural and artistic exchanges. The Australian Government’s Maitri Cultural Partnerships Grant, which funded the partnership with a $90,000 grant, aims to deepen ties between Australian cultural organisations and India’s creative sectors. The Maitri Cultural Partnerships Grant also awarded South by Southwest Sydney (SXSW) $250,000 in 2023-24 to create the six-art India Focus Showcase Program.

Moodley attended DIFF last year while DIFF director Ritu Sarin served on the jury for SFF’s International Competition in 2019.

“Dharamshala International Film Festival was founded on the belief that cinema and art can be a force for good, with the power to transform perceptions, foster understanding, and offer insights that resonate with all,” Sarin said. “This partnership will undoubtedly help us achieve those goals.”

DIFF will be held November 7-10 2024 and the Sydney Film Festival will be held June 4-15, 2025.