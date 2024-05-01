Sydney Film Festival names Nicole Kidman as Women’s Giving Collective ambassador

Sydney Film Festival (SFF) has announced Nicole Kidman as an ambassador for its Women’s Giving Collective, designed to increase female representation in film.

The collective began in 2019 as an SFF board and donor initiative to empower women within the film industry via four key pillars of focus – nurturement, empowerment, promotion, and celebration.

The festival has since signed onto the 5050×2020 initiative, joining international festivals including Cannes and Venice, in a pledge to make gender parity a priority.

Kidman, a supporter and festival patron for many years, said she looked forward to working alongside a group of women who were as “passionate in empowering the careers of women and non-binary filmmakers”.

“Film Festivals are such special occasions to celebrate cinema and show a snapshot of our global industry. It’s encouraging to see that snapshot include women more and more, but there is still work to be done,” she said.

“SFF is a great example of the celebration and the change we need to see in the industry – and of course I’m proud that it’s in my hometown of Sydney”.

Kidman’s career spans nearly 100 credits across four decades, during which she has received five Academy Award nominations, winning the Best Actress prize in 2003 for The Hours, while also being recognised for her performances in Moulin Rouge, Rabbit Hole, Lion and Being the Ricardos.

Throughout her time in the industry, she has worked with several female directors, authors and screenwriters through her production company, Blossom Films, responsible for Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, and the upcoming series The Last Anniversary. She also recently collaborated with Lulu Wang on Amazon series Expats.

Last week, the actress and producer became the first Australian actor to receive the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award. She also serves as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador.

SFF CEO Frances Wallace said it “meant the world” to have someone of Kidman’s stature join the festival as Women’s Giving Collective ambassador.

“SFF is absolutely thrilled to welcome Nicole as the Ambassador of SFF’s Women’s Giving Collective,” she said.

“Together we are working hard to create gender parity within the screen sector and I’m proud that SFF is a leader in this space.”

The 71st Sydney Film Festival will be held June 5-16.