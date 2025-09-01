‘Sydney needs Tropfest’: Short film festival to return in 2026

After months of hints, it’s official: Tropfest is back. The festival will be held in Sydney’s Centennial Park next February following a six-year hiatus, with the Tropfest Signature Item to be ‘Hourglass’.

The return of Tropfest was announced this morning at a media call attended by industry heavyweights including George Miller, Bruna Papandrea, Bryan Brown, Nash Edgerton, Damon Herriman, Danny Philippou and Robert Connolly. There were video messages of support from more stars again, including the likes of Naomi Watts and Joel Edgerton – and a final note from none other than Martin Scorsese.

Tropfest founder John Polson, who has been teasing the festival’s return on social media for months, told the audience it felt surreal to be announcing it was back, “bigger, bolder and better than ever.”

“Filmmakers and creators, this story belongs to you – can’t wait to see you at Tropfest 2026, where short films make a big impact.”

Sponsors on board for Tropfest’s revival include Commbank, YouTube, the NSW Government, Nine, Qantas and Greater Sydney Parklands.

In addition to the free in-person event in February, where all 16 finalists will show their films, Tropfest will also be streamed live on YouTube globally. There will be a $100,000 prize pool on offer via the newly established CommBank-Tropfest Emerging Filmmakers Fund, including $50,000 for first place, $30,000 for second and $20,000 for third, as well as other awards such as a Google tech bundle.

Tropfest is also entering a new era with the launch of the not-for-profit Tropfest Foundation, which in addition to steering the fest will run a series of year-long events and education programs. In October, Tropfest will team with YouTube for Creator Collective, a free digital skilling and development program for filmmakers, while closer to the festival, will run another event that will include filmmaking workshops and masterclasses.

Sarah Murdoch is the foundation’s chair, with other board members including Bryan Brown, Racing NSW chief and Australian Rugby League Commission chair Peter V’Landys, and real estate investor Richard Weinberg.

Speaking at the media call this morning, NSW Premier Chris Minns said Sydney “desperately” needs creatives, underscoring the importance of events like Tropfest in supporting Australian stories and careers.

“Sydney needs Tropfest,” he said.

“There’s no doubt about it… So many people in the film and television industry, not just in NSW, but across Australia, say the same thing over and over again: they got their start at Tropfest.

“The beauty of this coming back is that many more people in the future, creatives, those… on the technical side, filmmakers, actors, will be able to say, not just next year, but the year after that and the year after that, and for many years into the future, ‘I got my start at Tropfest’. That’s exactly what Sydney needs. And the creative part of our city, the beating heart of it, needs these people; we need them desperately.”

Tropfest began “by accident” in 1993 at Darlinghurst’s Tropicana Caffé when Polson screened his short Surry Hills: 902 Spring Roll. At its height, the festival drew an audience of 100,000 people to Sydney’s Domain. Alumni of the festival are a veritable ‘who’s who’ of the Australian industry, including Nash and Joel Edgerton, Sam Worthington, Rebel Wilson, Murray Bartlett, David Wenham, Bruna Papandrea, Abe Forsythe, Alethea Jones, Patrick Hughes, Damon Gameau, Gregor Jordan, Damon Herriman, Justin Kurzel, Mia Wasikowska, Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer.

In 2015, amid financial woes, Tropfest was briefly cancelled. Insurance company CGU helped revive the event, which then moved to Parramatta in 2017. The last Tropfest was held in 2019, with the event paused since the pandemic.

In his recorded message, Scorsese emphasised the art of the short film and the platform festivals like Tropfest provide.

“For more than 30 years, Tropfest has been finding, discovering and launching new voices; really being able to offer filmmakers a level playing field in the sense of being able to share their work with everyone, regardless of how much the film cost, budget constraints or industry connections, or anything else.

“Like any great story, a good Tropfest film simply comes down to what you want to see, it comes down to your idea, and how well you can interpret and execute that,” he said.

“Short films are where so many of us begin. That’s where you get to take risks, try different things, succeed, fail, go back and more importantly, tell the stories you really want to tell. That’s why a festival like this, Tropfest, is so important.”

Entries for next year’s festival open December 1 to January 7, with films required to be new and seven minutes or less. Tropfest will be held February 22.