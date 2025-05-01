Take your screen business marketing to the next level at Mumbrella360

IF readers can access an exclusive 20 per cent discount on tickets for Australia’s biggest marketing conference.

Australia’s biggest media and marketing conference, Mumbrella360, returns to Sydney’s Carriageworks from 27-29 May. Now that Mumbrella is part of The Intermedia Group, which also publishes IF, we can offer our readers an exclusive 20 per cent discount on tickets, using the code M360IF25.

While Mumbrella360 spans the entire media landscape, this year’s focus on creativity, brand building and effective marketing makes it particularly valuable for screen businesses looking to sharpen their marketing strategies and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive environment.

Across three packed days, delegates will have access to over 90 expert speakers and ten streams of content designed to address the challenges and opportunities in today’s market.

For those looking to amplify a project’s promotion, the rapidly expanding Australian creator economy – now worth more than $900m – is firmly on the agenda at this year’s Mumbrella360 event. Hear how brands like Foxtel are driving real business results through their influencer marketing strategies.

In other sessions that will be particularly relevant to screen businesses, experts will look at the role AI is playing in content creation, with a case study from Endeavour Group’s general manager of brand, creative and operations Katie Dally, while a panel that includes TikTok Australia’s head of partnerships Amy Bradshaw will examine the role cultural presence plays in driving real business impact.

SBS director of First Nations Tanya Denning-Orman will speak on a timely panel on the evolving diversity, equity and inclusion landscape, and why leading brands are holding firm on inclusive strategies.

Those wanting to authentically brand with Indigenous Australian culture will benefit from a session with Ros Moriarty and Johnny Bridges from Balarinji, who will address the risks of interpreting cultural narratives to develop branding as well as the returns where it is done with authenticity.

Screen businesses looking to future-proof their marketing will find value in the ‘CMO Unplugged’ panel, featuring top marketers from IKEA, REA Group and Goodman Fielder. The panellists will share strategies for staying culturally relevant, adopting new tech wisely, and demonstrating the ROI of marketing.

With attention spans at an all-time low and competition fiercer than ever, the 2025 conference theme – FAME – is all about helping brands, big and small, capture and keep share of mind.

Don’t miss your chance to connect with Australia’s leading marketers and media minds. Visit Mumbrella360 to view the full program. You can claim your 20 per cent discount by using the code M360IF25 at checkout.