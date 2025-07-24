Taratoa Stappard’s ‘Mārama’ joins TIFF line-up

Writer-director Taratoa Stappard’s debut feature, Mārama, a Māori gothic thriller set in Victorian England, will make its world premiere in the Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) Discovery strand.

Ariāna Osborne leads the cast of the New Zealand film as a young Māori woman who uncovers gruesome secrets inside an English manor, and must fight to reclaim her identity and indigenous culture.

British actors Toby Stephens and Umi Myers also star, alongside New Zealanders Erroll Shand and Jordan Mooney.

During production, the UK-based Stappard, whose lineage includes the Ngāti Toa, Ngāti Raukawa, and Ngāti Tuwharetoa Māori tribes, described the feature as “confronting, bloody, and entirely unique”.

Sharlene George and Rouzie Hassanova produced the film, alongside Māori language and culture producer Paraone Gloyne. Executive producers include Victoria Dabbs and Gal Greenspan for Sweetshop Entertainment, Jill Macnab and Phil Bremner for Vendetta Films, and Badie Ali, Hamza Ali and Greg Newman for MPI Media.

Shot in Auckland and the Otago region, Mārama was supported by the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC), NZ On Air, Whakaata Māori and Images & Sound. MPI International is managing global sales, while Vendetta Films is the ANZ distributor.

Stappard took part in TIFF’s 2021 Writers’ Studio. Mārama also received BFI Early Development Funding and was selected for the imagineNATIVE 2020 Indigenous Screenwriting Intensive, as well as the Berlinale Co-Production Market in 2023. Other development support came via the NZFC, The Black List and Zurich International Film Festival.

The selections for TIFF’s Discovery strand, which focuses on debut and sophomore features, were announced overnight. Earlier this week, the festival also unveiled the Platform, Gala and Special Presentation films, the latter of which will include Baz Luhrmann’s EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, an Australian/US co-production, and Aussie director David Michôd’s Christy, a US film that stars Sydney Sweeney as boxing champion Christy Martin.