Tasma Walton, Hunter Page-Lochard lead NITV/SBS’s ‘Reckless’

Tasma Walton and Hunter Page-Lochard will play feuding siblings forced to work together to get away with an accidental hit-and-run death in Reckless, a comic thriller for NITV and SBS.

Production has begun on the four-part BBC Studios Productions Australia series in Fremantle, with Kodie Bedford steering the creative team as executive producer and writer.

Reckless is an adaptation of the Scottish mystery thriller Guilt, written by Neil Forsyth, which premiered on both BBC Two and BBC Scotland in 2019.

The cast also includes Jessica de Gouw, Clarence Ryan, Jane Harber, Tracy Mann, Duncan Fellows, Perry Mooney, Kelton Bell, Matthew Dyktynski, Paul Tassone, Peter Rowsthorn, Steve Le Marquand, and newcomer Maddie Young.

Bedford penned the scripts with Stuart Page. Beck Cole will direct, with Andy Walker producing.

BBC Studios’ Kylie Washington serves as executive producer, alongside co-executive producers Megan Palinkas and Cole, with Fiona McConaghy as co-producer.

“From day one, I wanted to make a bold show with audacious characters that felt unapologetically Western Australian. I’m so bloody happy to be home telling this yarn with a team of creatives who have all shared the vision and taken it somewhere even wilder than I ever imagined,” said Bedford.

In a joint statement, NITV head of Indigenous commissioning and production Dena Curtis and SBS head of scripted Nakul Legha in a joint statement: “NITV and SBS are thrilled to introduce Reckless, a tense and darkly funny thriller packed with sharp twists and unforgettable characters,”

“We are so proud that writer and executive producer Kodie Bedford is returning home to Australia and to the SBS network to lead her first series. The stellar cast, creative team and incredible support of our partners at BBC Studios, Screen Australia and Screenwest is testament to the ambition of this series. It marks a new chapter for the SBS network, pushing boundaries with bold, human stories. We look forward to Reckless thrilling and delighting audiences later this year.”

It is the second BBC Studios Production Australia project to shoot in WA in the past few months, with the company having recently wrapped Ghosts Australia for Paramount.

Key WA crew include production manager Vikki Barr, 1st assistant director John Fairhead, production designer Emma Fletcher, art director Susie Opie, costume supervisor Sarah Jameson and hair & makeup supervisor Karen Sims. Murray Lui is the cinematographer.

“We’re elated to be bringing Reckless to life with such an exceptional team of creatives and talent. This series is a perfect example of BBC Studios’ ambition to craft and share the world’s most compelling stories,” said Washington.

Reckless is backed financially by Screen Australia’s First Nations Department, SBS, Screenwest and the Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive, in association with Screen NSW, who has supported post, digital and visual effects. .

International sales by Federation Studios.