Tehya Makani, Rarriwuy Hick, Jillian Nguyen bring Jub Clerc’s ‘Warm Props’ to life

Newcomer Tehya Makani plays a young creative forced to deal with a chaotic film shoot in remote Western Australia in Jub Clerc’s Warm Props, which will premiere on NITV and SBS On Demand on June 26.

Based on Clerc’s personal experiences as an extras casting director, writer, director, and actor, the series follows protagonist Charlie Flogim (Makani) as she is thrust back to her remote hometown of Broome and faces the one person she vowed never to see again. The cast also includes Rarriwuy Hick and Jillian Nguyen.



Kimberley Benjamin served as co-writer and co-director alongside Clerc, with Broome-based Jodie Bell producing for Ramu Productions.

Warm Props is one of three new short-form series to screen on SBS via the Digital Originals initiative alongside Moonbird (Tasmania) and Moni (NSW).

The trio was selected from seven titles to receive initial funding through the Screen Australia, SBS, and NITV program in August 2022, and further development funding in March last year.

Bell said she was honoured to work alongside Clerc and Benjamin to bring the former’s story to the screen.

“Being able to shoot the entire series in our hometown of Rubibi, using so many locals in front of and behind the camera, is always an amazing experience as we love to showcase our country and our talent,” she said.



“It was a long journey and we all learnt so much along the way. Big thanks to the entire team at SBS, Screen Australia, and Screenwest for believing in us and nurturing us along the way, and to all our deadly cast and crew.”

Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall said her agency remained dedicated to supporting Western Australian First Nations screen practitioners in developing their craft.

“This is a collaboration of some of Western Australia’s finest First Nations storytellers, and we are so excited to see Jub, Kimba, and Jodie’s creativity come together on screen,” she said.



